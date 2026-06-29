This year marks the 85th anniversary of the Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans (HBAGNO), a true milestone for the celebrated organization whose work has fulfilled a long-held mission of establishing ethical standards and promoting local contractors, along with the local housing market. From its earliest days, the HBA recognized the need to protect the home building industry across the greater New Orleans area, advocating for policies that support homeownership, education and training for builders and remodelers, and a commitment to health, safety, and sanitation in residential construction.

“For 85 years, HBAGNO has stood at the center of housing policy, industry advancement, and community resilience in Southeast Louisiana,” said Dan Mills, CEO of the Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans. “As we look to the future, we are expanding our work to ensure that builders are better protected, better trained, and better supported than ever before.”

The HBA was founded in the aftermath of World War II to offer the men and women returning from fighting overseas the chance at owning their own home. With the belief that home is the hearth of a life well lived, the HBAGNO is hard at work ensuring a bright future for Louisiana homeowners. In 2007, they brought forward the first uniform construction code, and today have some of the most resilient codes of safety in the country, tied only with Florida. By prioritizing education and community enrichment, through their work with New Orleans Education League, and their efforts to not only increase the workforce opportunities in Louisiana but also provide resources and representation for the large Latino workforce community already living and working here, HBAGNO continues to lead a charge for ethics in the industry, working together to make sure the communities they build are not just houses, but homes built for life.

504-837-2700 // hbagno.org