Entergy Louisiana is upgrading poles, wires, and critical equipment across Jefferson Parish to ensure dependable, affordable power every day for our communities. Modern materials, enhanced monitoring, and smart devices help strengthen the system and speed restoration after storms or outages. At the same time, Entergy Louisiana is deploying new smart devices to help detect issues more quickly and reduce outage durations if they do occur. These upgrades support a sturdier, more responsive distribution network that keeps homes and businesses powered. While reinforced distribution lines and upgraded substations protect critical facilities and support economic growth, enhancing service for nearly half a million residents. In addition, these improvements are designed to better withstand severe weather conditions and adapt to evolving energy demands across the region.

Affordability is a critically important part of this effort. By reducing the frequency and duration of outages and lowering long-term maintenance and restoration costs, these upgrades help continue to keep customer rates below the national average. The goal is to provide a bright future for generations to come – ensuring customers benefit not only from improved reliability, but from responsible, cost-effective investments in the grid. These investments also help stabilize energy delivery, providing customers with greater confidence in their daily power needs and long-term service value.

Entergy Louisiana is committed to meeting today’s needs while preparing for tomorrow. Through careful planning and strategic investment, we’re building a stronger, more resilient energy system that supports families, businesses, and the future of Jefferson Parish. By prioritizing innovation and sustainability, the company is helping create a more secure energy landscape that can grow alongside the community it serves.

“Building a Stronger, More Resilient Energy Future for Jefferson Parish. Delivering more reliable, affordable power for our community.”

603 Loyola Avenue // New Orleans // entergy.com