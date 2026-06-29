As a community health center that plays a critical role in removing the barriers to effective healthcare, DePaul Community Health Centers is able to provide a comprehensive approach that addresses the needs of everyday people. Beyond offering medical, dental, behavioral health, and pharmacy services, DePaul’s dedicated community health workers and integrated services team are able to assist patients with health insurance enrollment, transportation needs, food insecurity, and other social determinants of health that can impact their overall well-being. By improving the overall health of communities, by tackling medical needs, social needs, and access to care all under one roof, DePaul Community Health Centers is able to live out their faith-based vocation that every person deserves to be cared for.

“One of the gaps in care that we see is access to affordable healthcare. Many individuals and families are facing financial, transportation, insurance, or other barriers that make it difficult to get the care they need, and our community health navigators help patients overcome some of these challenges,” says Dr. Michael Griffin, President and CEO of DePaul Community Health Centers. “We also see a significant need for accessible behavioral health services. Many people can’t afford counseling or mental health treatment, or they face long wait times to receive care. DePaul offers behavioral health services, counseling, and substance use treatment to help ensure patients have access to the support they need.”

To meet this demand, a compassionate and capable workforce is needed. Through their family medicine, nurse practitioner, and dental residency programs, DePaul is helping train the next generation of providers while expanding access to care in the communities they serve. By enriching the future of healthcare workers and eliminating the barriers to entry, DePaul is also able to offer excellent healthcare re-gardless of a patient’s ability to pay through programs with a sliding fee scale and the 340B pharmacy program, which helps make medications more affordable; a manifestation of their driving ethos, to address not only physical health, but also emotional, social, and spiritual needs of each patient through compassionate, person-centered care.

1629 Westbank Expressway, Suite A // Harvey // 504-207-3060 // depaulcommunityhealthcenters.org