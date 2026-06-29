For more than a century, Delgado Community College has been helping students, families, and businesses build stronger futures across Jefferson Parish and Southeast Louisiana. As Jefferson Parish continues to grow and evolve, Delgado remains a trusted community partner dedicated to economic mobility, workforce development, and student success. Delgado’s commitment to innovation, hands-on learning, and student support ensures graduates are prepared to contribute to the communities where they live, work, and serve.

Delgado’s River City Site in Avondale serves as a gateway to opportunity for Jefferson Parish residents. By providing affordable education close to home, Delgado helps students balance work, family, and academic responsibilities while building the skills needed to succeed in today’s workforce. The site houses traditional academic programs, such as the General Studies degree program, which features courses in multiple concentration areas that are designed for seamless transfer to four-year institutions. State-of-the-art facilities house in-demand training for fields like advanced manufacturing, maritime and shipbuilding, diesel machining, transportation and logistics, and on-site CDL training.

Delgado’s impact extends far beyond the classroom. Through strong partnerships with local industries, healthcare providers, manufacturers, and business leaders, the College helps prepare the workforce that powers our region’s economy. Programs in nursing, allied health, information technology, skilled trades, business, and many other fields are designed to align with employer needs and connect students directly to career opportunities.

Whether pursuing a degree or certification, earning a workforce credential, transferring to a four-year university, or gaining new skills to advance a career, Delgado offers pathways designed for real life. With five campuses and instructional sites serving students throughout the region, Delgado provides flexible options that make higher education attainable for recent high school graduates, working adults, parents, military veterans, and career changers alike.

At Delgado, success is measured not only by degrees and credentials, but by lives transformed through education. Every day, students take the next step toward a brighter future and, in doing so, help keep Jefferson Parish strong. With a $588 million economic impact and while supporting 1 in every 9 jobs in the region, Delgado continues to help drive the local economy.

River City Site & Advanced Manufacturing Center // 709 Churchill Parkway // Avondale // dcc.edu