Dr. Kelleigh Payne never intended to become a chiropractor, let alone open her own practice. But when a college friend’s car accident injuries were treated successfully by a chiropractor, she found the value in treating not only the symptoms of a condition but the source. Upon earning her Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Texas Chiropractic College, Dr. Payne now serves patients at Crescent City Chiropractic Center, with locations in New Orleans and Metairie. There, she advocates for a holistic view of medicine, utilizing imaging techniques to help alleviate aches, pains, and discomforts that traditional care might overlook. Her work has even stretched beyond the examination room into politics when she, as a member of the Student American Chiropractic Association, lobbied in Washington, D.C. in February 2012 in support of the chiropractic profession and its value to patients.

“The entire nervous system is housed in the spine, allowing chiropractic treatment to help with any ongoing condition, from gastrointestinal issues to migraine, and even allergies”, says Dr. Payne. “If you have neck pain, that may not be the root of the problem. We provide a more in-depth examination that pinpoints the root cause.”

Crescent City Chiropractic Center specializes in diagnosing disorders of the spine, joints, and other soft tissue irregularities. Treating patients whose symptoms result from injury and normal activities of daily living, Dr. Payne is able to utilize the restorative manipulation of the spine, joints, and surrounding soft tissue to help foster long-lasting healing. Other techniques include diversified manipulation, myofascial release technique, passive and active rehabilitative therapy, therapeutic taping, and physical performance enhancement.

A current member of the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce and former president of the Rotary Club of New Orleans, Dr. Payne is a governor-appointed board member of the Louisiana State Board of Chiropractic Examiners, where she currently serves as secretary/treasurer. Today, she lives in New Orleans East with her husband, Cedric Wilson, and stepson, Cedric Jeremiah Wilson.

6601 Veterans Blvd, Suite 39 // Metairie // 504-455-4302 // crescentcitychirocenter.com