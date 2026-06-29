There are those who shape the public conversation from the spotlight, and there are people who shape it from behind the scenes, with a precision that changes outcomes. Greg Buisson has spent more than four decades doing exactly that. A former broadcast executive turned creative strategist, he built one of the Gulf Coast’s most decorated communications firms by treating storytelling not as a craft, but as an obligation to truth.

A Loyola University graduate with a rare double major in Political Science and Communications, Greg started as a young reporter at The Times-Picayune, learning the discipline of facts, deadlines, and the weight of getting a story right. Those early lessons carried him through a career that moved from the newsroom to the highest levels of state government, where he served as press secretary to the Lieutenant Governor, and later to the corner office of WVUE‑TV as vice president and general manager. He served on the ABC NEWS Board of Directors for his marketing skills. Under his leadership, WVUE surged to a strong second place in late news, a feat in a market long dominated by a single competitor.

In 1999, Greg founded Buisson Creative with a simple mission: to connect the right story to the right audience, and to do so with clarity, integrity, and measurable impact. What emerged is one of the Gulf Coast’s most respected agencies, known for campaigns that are as inventive as they are effective. Buisson Creative’s team of public‑relations specialists is trained to dismantle a narrative before rebuilding it, ensuring that every message is purposeful, strategic, and grounded in truth. Their work spans corporate and civic clients, producing high‑quality print, radio, and television pieces that consistently earn national recognition.

Buisson Creative campaigns reach assignment editors, beat reporters, bloggers, influencers, and newsrooms across the globe because they are built on something increasingly rare: stories that are engaging, educational, and earnest.

Today, Greg serves on numerous boards throughout the New Orleans region and remains a two‑time president of the New Orleans Advertising Club. But his influence is felt most in the countless narratives he has shaped, stories that helped communities understand themselves a little better.

3330 North Causeway Boulevard // Metairie // 504-378-3792 // buissoncreative.com