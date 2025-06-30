Ochsner Health

Since 1942, the Ochsner Medical Center (OMC) team has delivered high-quality healthcare to our community and beyond. I started my career as an intern at OMC, and today, I am deeply honored and privileged to serve as its CEO.

This team is a vital part of our community. We live here, work here, and are committed to helping it thrive. We want every patient and visitor who walks through our doors to have an excellent experience from start to finish, and we want to ensure we’re not just meeting but exceeding their expectations. This means investing in the technology, facilities, and professionals to care for and enrich the lives of all our friends, families, and neighbors.

We were proud to recently break ground on the site of the new home for Ochsner Children’s Hospital on OMC’s campus, and we look forward to officially opening the doors to The Gayle and Tom Benson Ochsner Children’s Hospital in early 2028. This new home will enable us to care for more children, retain and attract top talent to our area, and continue to elevate the standard of care for our community’s children. Additionally, construction is underway at the new, transformational Debra H. and Robert J. Patrick Neuroscience Institute. In this new free-standing facility, we are bringing together Ochsner’s exceptional teams of neurologists, neurosurgeons, and behavioral health specialists to provide personalized, coordinated care as well as hope and healing to countless individuals and families. We were also proud to recently celebrate two years of clinical integration with MD Anderson Cancer Center. At Ochsner MD Anderson Cancer Center’s OMC location, Ochsner and MD Anderson professionals are working together seamlessly – from aligning on procedures and protocols to collaborating on patient care plans.

As requests for quality care and expanded treatment options continue to increase across our community, OMC is adding hospital floors, bed capacity, and most importantly, talented professionals to meet this need. Our team is dedicated to making excellent, patient-centered healthcare more accessible for our community. For more information, visit ochsner.org/locations/ochsner-medical-center.

1514 Jefferson Highway // Jefferson // 504-842-3000 // ochsner.org