For over seven decades, Metairie Bank has long served the dedicated families and businesses of Jefferson Parish and nearby communities. Founded in 1947 by local entrepreneurs to advance Metairie’s economic development, it has developed into the oldest and largest commercial bank headquartered in Jefferson Parish, holding assets above $600 million.

Starting from one branch on Metairie Road, this valued community bank has expanded to 7 branches in Jefferson Parish, two in St. Tammany Parish, and a newly updated David Drive branch set to open in the fall of 2025. Recognized as The Bank of Personal Service, Metairie Bank emphasizes relationship-building to support customers in reaching their goals.

“Our dedication extends past banking—we strive to strengthen the communities we serve, making a meaningful and lasting difference in their growth and well-being,” says Metairie Bank CEO John LeBlanc.

Through both financial contributions and volunteerism, Metairie Bank supports many organizations such as Dollars for Scholars, The Better Business Bureau, The American Cancer Society, Junior Achievement, St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce, to name just a few. The bank is also an active member of the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce.

“Our mission goes beyond banking; it’s about empowering the individuals and groups that strengthen our communities and make them great places to live, work, and grow,” says Metairie Bank President Mike Gennaro.

Metairie Bank’s commitment to customers and the community has not gone unnoticed. The bank has been named “Best Bank” by readers of New Orleans CityBusiness and “Best Local Bank” by Gambit Weekly in the past. Metairie Bank has also been voted one of the “Best Places to Work” by readers of CityBusiness several times.

“At Metairie Bank, we partner with our customers to turn their dreams into reality. Supporting their goals and aspirations is at the heart of everything we do, because to us, it’s much more than just banking,” says CEO John LeBlanc.

Metairie // metairiebank.com