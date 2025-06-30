As Lakeside Shopping Center celebrates 65 years, it does so not by looking back, but by leaning forward. From its origins as a local retail hub to its evolution into one of Louisiana’s most prominent shopping destinations, Lakeside has never stopped growing.

The Feil Organization, a private commercial real estate firm operating for 70 years, has been deeply invested in the Greater New Orleans area for over 50 years, with over 27 properties and 6.5 million square feet in the region, with Lakeside Shopping Center as one of its Crown Jewels. With a regional office in New Orleans that employs over 100 locals, The Feil Organization is devoted to the long-term economic prosperity of the region, its visitors, and its community.

Today, Lakeside Shopping Center stands as one of the largest tax generators in Jefferson Parish and has become a centerpiece of community life, delivering curated retail experiences that blend tradition with innovation. The 2019 $20 million renovation was more than just a facelift—it was a commitment to creating immersive, family-friendly experiences that go beyond shopping. Renovations, including raising sections of the ceiling, installing additional skylights, all new LED cove lighting, Carrera marble column treatments, and an extensive new soft seating package, have transformed the interior of the shopping center into a dynamic, modern space. Lakeside has welcomed exclusive retailers, elevated its amenities, and invested in infrastructure that reflects the changing ways people live, connect, and shop.

This isn’t just a place to browse– it’s where milestones are celebrated, memories are made, and the community gathers. As Lakeside looks ahead, its focus remains rooted in people and possibility. With continued investment, thoughtful growth, and a commitment to excellence, Lakeside is poised to remain a vibrant destination for generations to come.

3301 Veterans Memorial Boulevard // Metairie // 504-835-8000 // lakesideshopping.com