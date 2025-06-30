In Jefferson Parish, Jefferson Ready Start Network (JRSN) is at the forefront of transforming early care and education. As a coalition of educators, civic leaders, and community advocates, JRSN is committed to ensuring that every child from birth to age five has access to high-quality early learning experiences. The network is not only about education but also about strengthening families and bolstering the local workforce and state economy.

Created in 2019 as part of a statewide initiative from the Louisiana Department of Education, JRSN serves as the official Early Childhood Network for Jefferson Parish. The organization’s primary focus is bridging the gap for more than 24,000 children under age five who currently lack access to publicly funded early learning seats. Today, only about 4,000 of Jefferson Parish’s youngest learners are served by public early education programs – a gap that has real consequences, both for families, the local workforce, and the state economy.

To address this, JRSN has implemented several strategic initiatives. One notable effort is the establishment of the Future Fund in partnership with the Jefferson Community Foundation (JCF). This fund allows local donations to be matched dollar-for-dollar by the Louisiana Early Childhood Education Fund, effectively doubling the impact of each contribution. The collaboration with JCF has been instrumental in mobilizing resources and fostering community engagement around early childhood education.

JRSN plays an active role in advocating for smart, data-informed early childhood policy at the local, state, and federal levels, working to ensure that Jefferson Parish families are represented in critical funding and policy conversations. By meeting with lawmakers and mobilizing local stakeholders, JRSN helps shape legislation that strengthens the early education system statewide. The network’s advocacy has been instrumental in securing expanded access to public seats and in pushing for sustainable funding solutions, including support for the School Readiness Tax Credits and matching dollars from the state’s Early Childhood Education Fund.

The transition of JRSN’s governance under the Jefferson Community Foundation also marks a significant milestone. This move is expected to enhance the organization’s capacity to secure funding, streamline operations, and expand its reach. JCF’s established infrastructure and philanthropic expertise provide a robust platform for JRSN to scale its programs and services.