JEDCO, an independent yet complementary arm of the Jefferson Parish government, is on a mission to build a resilient, equitable, diverse, and competitive economy by driving the retention and creation of quality jobs, entrepreneurship, innovation, and investment in Jefferson Parish. This award-winning, internationally accredited economic development organization (AEDO) is the longest continuously-accredited organization of its kind in the state.

“JEDCO has become a thought leader in our industry and with good reason,” said JEDCO President and CEO Jerry Bologna. “We take a holistic approach to economic development, one where we are creating an environment that attracts big business and early-stage ventures while also positioning us for innovation and sustainability. We work in tandem with key partners and elected officials to ensure the best possible future for Jefferson Parish.”

Over the years, JEDCO has helped attract billions in foreign direct investment to Jefferson Parish, with 10 grand openings/groundbreakings in the area since August 2024. Key projects include: Bunge, an $86 million expansion of an existing vegetable oil manufacturing facility in Avondale; UBE, a $500 million manufacturing facility poised to bolster the domestic EV battery supply chain and reduce reliance on foreign imports; RNGD, a $25 million, 14-acre expansion of one of the fastest growing commercial construction and design businesses in the Southeast, and Primary Workspace, a co-working and event space built within the bones of a former Gretna schoolhouse, which had been vacant for more than 50 years.

The food and beverage industry continues to be a primary focus for JEDCO. Through its financing arm, the organization helped multiple F&B businesses open their doors and expand throughout Jefferson Parish, including Flying Dolly’s Ice Cream, Yakuza House, Las Cruces, Atomic Burger, and many others.

