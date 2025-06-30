Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider

This content is brought to you by our sponsors. Click here to learn more.

Jefferson Strong

Entergy Louisiana

June 30, 2025   |By

Entergy Louisiana serves more than 1 million customers in 58 parishes. With over 4,500 employees in the state, Entergy is committed to building a brighter future for Louisiana. That’s why they’re investing in diverse power generation to deliver more reliable, affordable, and cleaner power to fuel growth and opportunity for years to come.

Entergy Louisiana recently launched Phase 1 of its five-year grid resilience plan in Jefferson Parish. This plan improves electric infrastructure throughout the state to improve storm recovery, reduce restoration costs, and enhance reliability for Louisiana communities and businesses. Expected benefits include around $1.2 billion in avoided restoration costs and faster post-storm recovery.

In Jefferson Parish, the company plans to invest approximately $233 million over five years to strengthen nearly 200 miles of transmission and distribution lines, upgrading around 7,400 distribution poles to withstand winds of up to 140 mph.

“We’re excited to support a stronger, more resilient future for Jefferson Parish and a region that is critically important to our state’s economy,” said Phillip May, Entergy Louisiana president and CEO. “We’re proud to serve Southeast Louisiana and look forward to completing projects that will speed up power restoration, allow us to continue enjoying life along the Gulf Coast, and position our state to seize economic opportunities ahead.”

Learn more about Entergy Louisiana’s plan for a bright future at entergy-louisiana.com/resiliency.

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Close the CTA

Happy 504 Day!  🎉

Order a full year of local stories,

delivered to your door.

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter