Entergy Louisiana serves more than 1 million customers in 58 parishes. With over 4,500 employees in the state, Entergy is committed to building a brighter future for Louisiana. That’s why they’re investing in diverse power generation to deliver more reliable, affordable, and cleaner power to fuel growth and opportunity for years to come.

Entergy Louisiana recently launched Phase 1 of its five-year grid resilience plan in Jefferson Parish. This plan improves electric infrastructure throughout the state to improve storm recovery, reduce restoration costs, and enhance reliability for Louisiana communities and businesses. Expected benefits include around $1.2 billion in avoided restoration costs and faster post-storm recovery.

In Jefferson Parish, the company plans to invest approximately $233 million over five years to strengthen nearly 200 miles of transmission and distribution lines, upgrading around 7,400 distribution poles to withstand winds of up to 140 mph.

“We’re excited to support a stronger, more resilient future for Jefferson Parish and a region that is critically important to our state’s economy,” said Phillip May, Entergy Louisiana president and CEO. “We’re proud to serve Southeast Louisiana and look forward to completing projects that will speed up power restoration, allow us to continue enjoying life along the Gulf Coast, and position our state to seize economic opportunities ahead.”

Learn more about Entergy Louisiana’s plan for a bright future at entergy-louisiana.com/resiliency.