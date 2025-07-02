Digital Engineering and Imaging Inc.

As Jefferson Parish celebrates its bicentennial, Digital Engineering (DE)—a firm proudly rooted in the parish—is embracing its own milestone: a bold new era of leadership and growth.

Founded in 1990, DE has spent 35 years improving lives across the Gulf South through award-winning program management, water resources, and transportation engineering. Headquartered in Kenner (Jefferson Parish), with offices across southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast, DE is driven by a mission of bettering communities and elevating leaders.

Today, DE is evolving from within. Through a strategic restructuring, the firm has expanded its leadership model, distributing responsibilities across a strong team of experienced leaders. This collaborative structure is designed to amplify the strengths of individuals while fueling continued innovation and shared success.

Recently named CEO, David G. LeBreton, Jr., P.E., PTOE, began his career at DE as an Engineer Intern nearly two decades ago. Now, he leads alongside fellow partners committed to the firm’s mission and future.

“Because of this reorganization, spreading the responsibilities of our C-Suite executives across multiple leaders, we are able to take the collective strength of our leads and create a complementary environment,” says LeBreton. “By letting more people wear different collaborative hats, we are set for growth and an exciting future together.”

Fannie Marcotte-Bennett, appointed Chief Strategy Officer, sees the shift as an opportunity to expand that mission.

“As we redefine Digital Engineering for the future, we’ve identified two things as our main missions: one to better the communities in which we live, work, and play and to elevate our workforce,” she says.

“Now, at DE, there are opportunities for everyone to become a partner and have a stake in our collective growth.”

Together, DE’s leaders are shaping the region for what’s next.

527 W. Esplanade Avenue, #200 // Kenner // deii.net