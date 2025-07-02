For more than five decades, 1st Lake Properties, Inc. has proudly called Jefferson Parish home—not just as a place of business, but as a way of life. Founded on April 1, 1970, by Henry Shane and Tim Favrot, the company was founded as a rare 50/50 partnership between two local families. That spirit of collaboration continues today, with second and third generation family members leading the company and preparing the way for a fourth.

Established in 1970, 1st Lake Properties, Inc., and its affiliated companies are the largest developers and managers of multifamily communities in the state of Louisiana. 1st Lake Properties designs, develops, acquires, and manages over 10,000 apartment homes in Greater New Orleans, primarily in Metairie, Kenner, and River Ridge, with additional apartment homes in Baton Rouge, the Northshore, and Picayune, Mississippi. Their dedication has guided the company’s steady growth and commitment to community-driven development. What began as five duplexes has grown into a real estate portfolio of more than 10,000 residential units across Louisiana and Mississippi.

“Jefferson Parish remains the heart of our operations. Our main offices are here, and our families live minutes from 90% of the properties we manage,” Stacey Shane Schott said. “That closeness reflects our deep commitment to the neighborhoods we serve daily.”

- Sponsors -

With this approach, 1st Lake has become synonymous with premier apartment living, earning a reputation as a leading force in New Orleans’ Multifamily community market. Their latest project, Alluvia, is designed to feel like a home that brings the space, comfort, and features of a single-family residence to a multi-family community. That same attention to location and quality extends beyond apartments—we also offer great spaces for office, retail, and self-storage rentals.

1st Lake Properties is proud to celebrate their birthday of 55 years. We’re honored to be part of Jefferson Parish’s story—and proud to continue building its future.

4971 W. Napoleon Avenue // Metairie // 504-455-5059 // 1stlake.com