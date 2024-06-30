1st Lake Properties, Inc. and its affiliated companies are the largest developers and managers of multifamily communities in the state of Louisiana. What began as rental duplexes for Metairie families has now grown to over 9,500 apartments primarily throughout Jefferson Parish with many also in St. Tammany Parish and Baton Rouge. Additionally, 1st Lake’s commercial division, 1st Lake Commercial Properties, oversees a variety of real estate, including office buildings, shopping centers, and storage facilities.

“At 1st Lake Properties, our goal is to provide an ideal living experience for residents through exceptional customer service and a commitment to the highest standards of quality living,” says President Michele Shane LíHoste. “With this approach, 1st Lake Properties has become synonymous with premier apartment living, earning its reputation as the leader in multifamily housing in Jefferson Parish and beyond.”

In 1970, architects Tim Favrot and Henry Shane decided to partner and build 74 duplex units in the up and coming area of Metairie. Their first Lake Avenue office inspired the company’s name, and as the company evolved, the second generation of Favrot and Shane families assumed responsibility for everyday operations and incorporated innovative technology and upscale amenities to meet the ever increasing demands of modern apartment living.

“We develop apartments with amenities our residents want in today’s market with contemporary finishes, fitness centers, gated access and garage level parking, outdoor grilling stations, poolside tanning and soaking ledges, cabanas, and resort-style pools. We also have walking trails, meditation gardens, dog parks, dog wash stations and complimentary bike rentals,” says Michele Shane L’Hoste.

1st Lake Properties supports its community through affiliations with Jefferson Beatification, Jefferson Chamber, Jefferson Community Foundation, and more, while also supporting community festivals and events. Team members volunteer and raise funds for Animal Rescue of New Orleans, Second Harvest Food Bank, and Wounded Warrior. 1st Lake Properties has won “Top Place to Work” awards from Nola.com/Times-Picayune and New Orleans CityBusiness.

504-378-3792 // 1stlake.com