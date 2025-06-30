T. Parker Host, Inc. (Host), a maritime solutions provider specializing in stevedoring, terminal operations, ship agency, and logistics services, has transformed the former Avondale Shipyard into Avondale Global Gateway in Jefferson Parish. This incredible feat of engineering and maritime planning serves as a nexus point for river, road, and rail connections, strategically positioned to service the Gulf Coast Region with accommodations for ships, barges, rail, and trucks. Avondale Global Gateway is a global logistics hub for the twenty-first century, offering real and thoughtful solutions to customers and promising to improve the quality of life on both the East and West Banks of the Mississippi River.

With a one-hundred-year legacy and a reputation for excellence in service and solutions within the maritime industry, Host is guided by a fundamental principle: the promises made today are the promises kept tomorrow. To that end, Host has more than lived up to their promises. Since purchasing the former Avondale Shipyard in 2018, Host has transformed the historic property into a multimodal center of commerce. This revitalized site now boasts rail, road, and river connections, provides hundreds of well-paying full-time jobs, and has the capacity to support over 4,500 new jobs in the region by attracting manufacturing and warehousing businesses.

By restoring four docks to full operation and connecting to the Union Pacific rail line, Host now provides tenants and customers with upgraded multimodal transportation options via river and rail. The completion of the fully renovated trucking gate complex has reinvigorated and modernized all three forms of transportation at Avondale Global Gateway, benefiting the entire Greater New Orleans region. New for 2025, Host is excited to expand their rail output through the construction of a second proposed rail line that would cross River Road and increase the daily rail capacity by double, up to 75 cars. With permits issued and approval by Union Pacific finalized, this expansion will continue to solidify the Avondale Global Gateway as a major economic driver of Jefferson Parish.

tparkerhost.com