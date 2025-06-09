Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Legal

Jefferson Pays Residents $4.5M, Invests $10.4M in Landfill Fixes

June 9, 2025   |By
Jefferson Pays Residents $4.5M, Invests $10.4M in Landfill Fixes
Jefferson Pays Residents $4.5M, Invests $10.4M in Landfill Fixes. Getty image.

NEW ORLEANS – Six years after Jefferson Parish officials acknowledged that emissions from the Waggaman landfill were causing noxious fumes, more than 5,000 residents from nearby communities are set to receive payments. The payouts are part of a $4.5 million class-action settlement with Jefferson parish covering exposure between July 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2019.

Already an Insider? Log in

Get Instant Access for only $4/month*

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

- Sponsors -

*Billed $48/annually

 

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Close the CTA

Happy 504 Day!  🎉

Order a full year of local stories,

delivered to your door.

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter