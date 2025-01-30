Jefferson Parish to “Light Up the Night” in Honor of the Bicentennial

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (press release) – In celebration of Jefferson Parish’s Bicentennial, businesses and residents are invited to participate in a special “Light Up the Night” event on the evening of Feb. 11 by illuminating their homes, buildings and businesses with blue and orange lights.

Many local civic and business groups, including the Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission (JEDCO), Jefferson Chamber of Commerce, Visit Jefferson and Jefferson Community Foundation are participating in this initiative and joining together to encourage all area businesses, organizations, and residents to do the same.

“February 11, 2025, marks the official 200th birthday of Jefferson Parish, a milestone that reflects the history and growth of our community,” said JEDCO President & CEO Jerry Bologna. “We are excited to kick off this monumental year with a visual celebration that instills a sense of pride for Jefferson Parish and unites our residents and businesses. Lighting up our parish with blue and orange is a simple yet powerful way to honor our past, celebrate our present, and embrace the bright future of Jefferson Parish.”

- Sponsors -

The “Light Up the Night” initiative is part of a variety of community events planned throughout the year to commemorate Jefferson Parish’s Bicentennial. Members of the public, civic leaders, business owners, churches, schools, nonprofits and community organizations are encouraged to be a part of this special anniversary by spearheading their own events, activities and programming.

All are invited to visit www.JeffParish.gov/JP200 to download the official logo and add relevant dates to the Bicentennial Community Calendar to commemorate Jefferson Parish’s past, present and future. The calendar will include a full list of events throughout the year, including special events in Jefferson Parish, as well as significant anniversaries to remember. Community members are also encouraged to share their participation on social media using the hashtag #JP200.

Residents can also receive regular updates by following the Parish on social media (@JeffParishGov) or by texting JPALERT or JPNOTICIAS to 888-777.

About JEDCO

The Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission (JEDCO) is the economic development organization for the parish with the main objective of attracting, growing, and creating new business in the area. JEDCO’s mission is to proactively influence the economy through the retention and creation of quality jobs, entrepreneurship, and investment in Jefferson Parish. Located in the growing Churchill Technology & Business Park, JEDCO supports the Jefferson Parish economy through its award-winning economic development services program and a dynamic small business financing arm. Since inception, JEDCO has attracted global brands to the community, including Fuji Vegetable Oil, Sleep Number, Dyno Nobel, and US Foods in recent years. The organization has generated millions of dollars in investment and thousands of jobs in Jefferson Parish.