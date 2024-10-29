Jefferson Parish Event Celebrates Achievements & Future Investments

WESTWEGO, La. (Oct. 29, 2024) — Influential figures from Jefferson Parish gathered at the Alario Center for the annual State of Jefferson luncheon on Oct. 29, where they received updates on local activities and developments. Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng and Council Chairman Scott Walker presented awards and discussed future plans for the community.

During the event, Sheng honored Robert “Bob” Morgan, a dedicated auto mechanic, with the Employee of the Year award. Morgan has been with the Fleet Department for 14 years, earning a reputation for his expertise in heavy-duty equipment repairs. Sheng praised Morgan’s commitment to mentoring younger mechanics and highlighted his current passion project: restoring a 1977 Chevrolet Corvette.

Sheng also unveiled the work of local artist Becky Fos, who unveiled a painting for the 2025 Bicentennial Jefferson Parish celebration. Known as “The Ambassador of Color,” Fos captures the vibrant life along the Gulf Coast and the area’s unique wildlife using a striking palette of neon and pastel hues.

- Sponsors -

Reflecting on her time in office since 2020, Sheng shared her initial optimism about her tenure, having expected only one hurricane with minimal impact. “It was like being a lamb led to slaughter,” she remarked, acknowledging the various environmental challenges and the pandemic she has navigated.

Sheng discussed a historic initiative allocating $1 billion for infrastructure and recreational updates over the coming decades. This includes replacing the outdated AS400 financial accounting system and implementing AI technology for rapid storm damage assessments. Plans also include landscape architecture improvements aimed at beautifying local canals.

As a self-proclaimed “pickleball addict,” Sheng expressed enthusiasm for the Jefferson Parish Recreation Department’s ongoing developments, including a new cheerleading and tumbling academy, an archery facility and more. She also highlighted Jefferson Parish’s innovative “pet taxi” service and encouraged pet owners to ensure their animals are microchipped.

Councilman Walker reflected on his idyllic childhood in 1980s Jefferson Parish and expressed gratitude to the community for shaping his character. “What we are doing today is building a Jefferson Parish for the future,” he said, noting that over the next decade, more than $2 billion will be invested in sewage and water improvements, including the rehabilitation of all water towers.

Both officials recognized the upcoming Super Bowl as a pivotal opportunity to boost the local economy and encouraged business owners to engage in promoting the Bicentennial celebration.

A limited number of signed and numbered posters of Fos’ Bicentennial work can be purchased now with proceeds to benefit the Jefferson Community Foundation. Visit www.JeffParish.gov/JP200 for more info. about the Bicentennial and a link to purchase posters.