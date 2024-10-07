Jefferson Parish School Board Votes to Put New Millage on Dec. 7 Ballot

HARVEY, La. (press release) — The Jefferson Parish School Board voted Oct. 2 to put a new millage proposal on the Dec. 7, 2024 ballot. If successful, the measure will provide funding for Jefferson Parish Schools to increase teacher and staff salaries, which is needed as the district continues to fill classrooms with quality educators.

“We are putting this critical measure before the voters so that the district can continue to recruit and retain quality educators, which helps all of us maintain a desired quality of life,” says School Board President Dr. Gerard LeBlanc.

“Strong teachers are the backbone of any successful school district, and investing in our educators directly impacts the quality of education our children receive,” added Dr. James Gray, JP Schools Superintendent. “We know that good schools mean a more educated workforce, increased economic development and safer neighborhoods, and that is what we want for all of Jefferson Parish. JP Schools is the largest public school system in Louisiana. Yet other Louisiana parishes invest significantly more property tax dollars in their public schools. Our goal is to chart a path forward that allows us to have strong schools and a strong community.”

The millage proposal of 10.89 mills will cost the average homeowner less than $16 a month. This is based on a home value of $250,000 with a homestead exemption.

Currently, JP Schools’ pay levels are among the lowest in the area. The new millage will allow JP Schools to have the leading starting teacher salary in the area. The certified teacher pay scale will increase by $8,300, the non-certified teacher pay scale will increase by $4,900, and all other full time pay scales will increase by $2,000.

For detailed information on the millage, voters can visit www.jpschools.org/VoteDecember7.