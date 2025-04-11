Jefferson Parish Education Center Expands

METAIRIE, La. (press release) – The Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission (JEDCO) and the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce joined local and state leaders to celebrate the expansion of a leading early childhood education center in Metairie. Beary Cherry Tree opened a new 4,000-square-foot building on its expansive Jefferson Parish campus, which will create 103 new childcare spots and 20 new jobs.

The expansion directly supports economic development by enabling more parents to enter and remain in the workforce through the creation of reliable, high-quality childcare options. The new facility will allow Beary Cherry Tree to serve over 100 families. In addition to supporting working parents, Beary Cherry Tree continues to invest in early childhood education, helping build the foundation for tomorrow’s workforce.

““This project represents a significant opportunity for the future of Jefferson Parish,” said JEDCO President & CEO Jerry Bologna. “”Not only is this an investment in our children, but it is also an investment in the success of our workforce. High-quality childcare is an essential component of a thriving business environment, and we are proud to support initiatives that strengthen our workforce from the ground up.”

- Sponsors -

“Beary Cherry Tree Child Care Center’s continued growth in Jefferson Parish is a testament to their commitment to providing exceptional early childhood education and a vibrant learning environment,” said Ruth Lawson, President of the Jefferson Chamber. “We are proud to partner with JEDCO to support their expansion and its positive impact on Jefferson Parish families and economic development.“

Founded in 1974 by Louise Haag, Beary Cherry Tree has a rich legacy in the area. In the early 1980s, Karen Haag Scalco expanded the vision, opening Beary Cherry Tree in the heart of Jefferson Parish. Since then, the center has grown from a single building serving 30 children to a thriving 25,000-square-foot campus with five facilities and a capacity to support 380 children. The company currently employs 50 teachers. Beary Cherry Tree recently celebrated 50 years in business, a major milestone for the family-owned childcare facility.

“As a lifelong resident of Jefferson Parish, education is in my blood,” said Paula Polito, third-generation owner of Beary Cherry Tree. “My parents instilled in me not just the value of learning, but the importance of creating spaces where children can thrive. This foundation, combined with my determination as a businesswoman, has allowed me to transform what began as a small center serving 30 children into a comprehensive childcare network now nurturing 380 young minds. My story is deeply intertwined with this community—it’s where I was raised, where I built my business, where my husband and I raise our children, and where I’m privileged to help shape the next generation.”

“As we celebrate Jefferson Parish’s Bicentennial all year long, it is fitting to also recognize long-standing institutions like Beary Cherry Tree that have shaped our community for generations,” said Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng. “For over 50 years, this center has provided quality early childhood education to countless families, helping to lay the foundation for future success. Their expansion not only strengthens our workforce today but ensures that the next generation of Jefferson Parish residents will continue to thrive. We are proud to support businesses like Beary Cherry Tree that contribute to the legacy and future of our parish.”

The expansion was made possible through a $400,000 investment in Jefferson Parish and the childcare industry, supported by Louisiana Department of Education COVID/ARPA funding. This investment has allowed Beary Cherry Tree to increase access to childcare, raise teacher salaries, and improve educational quality by hiring a teaching and learning leader to support and guide educators directly.

“Strong communities are built on access to quality education and economic opportunity,” said District 5 Councilman Hans Liljeberg. “Beary Cherry Tree’s expansion is a shining example of how investing in early childhood education benefits not just families, but our entire community. By creating jobs, supporting working parents, and preparing our youngest residents for lifelong success, this project will have a lasting impact on Jefferson Parish for years to come.”

- Sponsors -

About Beary Cherry Tree

Beary Cherry Tree provides equitable access to high quality early care and education in an environment that offers a diverse teaching team, reflective of the families served. Its socially, emotionally and academically appropriate environments enable children to explore, learn and play. With the help of our parents, Beary Cherry Tree is helping mold the leaders of tomorrow! All members of the Beary Cherry Tree staff have a Child Development Associate (CDA) Credential, are working on securing a CDA, or have a bachelor’s degree.

About JEDCO

The Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission (JEDCO) is the economic development organization for the parish with the main objective of attracting, growing, and creating new business in the area. JEDCO’s mission is to proactively influence the economy through the retention and creation of quality jobs, entrepreneurship, and investment in Jefferson Parish. Located in the growing Churchill Technology & Business Park, JEDCO supports the Jefferson Parish economy through its award-winning economic development services program and a dynamic small business financing arm. Since inception, JEDCO has attracted global brands to the community, including T. Parker Host, Sleep Number, Bunge, and US Foods in recent years. The organization has generated millions of dollars in investment and thousands of jobs in Jefferson Parish.

About Jefferson Chamber of Commerce

The Jefferson Chamber is the leading voice for Jefferson Parish’s business community. As a non-profit, membership-driven organization, the Chamber is an effective advocate for small and large businesses at the local, state, and federal levels. The Chamber’s mission is to work for the advancement of the business community; to enhance the economic, civic and cultural environment; and to improve the quality of life in Jefferson Parish. The Jefferson Chamber is Five-Star Accredited by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and was award the 2013 Chamber of the Year Award by the Louisiana Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives in the Large Chamber Category.