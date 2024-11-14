Jefferson Parish Councilman Scott Walker Announces Plans to Run for Parish President in 2027

JEFFERSON, La. (Nov. 14, 2024) — Jefferson Parish Councilman-At-Large Scott Walker has confirmed to WDSU that he plans to run for parish president in 2027.

Walker has already made his mark on the parish, particularly in the areas of early childhood education and public safety. Under his leadership, Jefferson Parish has made significant strides in early childhood education, with more than $2 million allocated toward initiatives in this area. His work with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office to enhance crime-fighting efforts has also bolstered his reputation as a dedicated public servant focused on improving quality of life in the region.

Before entering politics, Walker built a notable career as a WDSU anchor from 2009 to 2018. Last month at the Annual State of Jefferson luncheon, Walker discussed growing up in Jefferson Parish in the 1980s and expressed gratitude to the community for shaping him into the man he is today. “What we are doing today is building a Jefferson Parish for the future,” he said, referencing all of the financial upgrades Jefferson has allocated in the pipeline.

Councilman Walker was resoundingly re-elected to his second term on the Jefferson Parish Council in 2023 after garnering 61% of the parish wide vote. He is the oldest of three children and was born and raised in Metairie. He attended St. Angela Merici, Brother Martin High School and the University of Southern Mississippi. He spent 23 years in local news before leaving the business in 2018 to open his PR firm, Scott Walker Media, and Shipley Do-Nuts on Metairie Road. He lives in Metairie with his wife and two children.

Current Parish President Cynthia Lee-Sheng is term-limited and unable to seek re-election.