Jefferson Parish Business Leaders Unite to Form New Non-Profit

JEFFERSON, La. (press release) —Steve St. Pierre, owner of Air Kare A/C & Heating, Josh Dean, owner of Little J’s Donuts and Paul Faciane, owner of Disaster Masterz Restoration/Cleaning, have come together to form the Board of Directors for The Kare Together Foundation, a new nonprofit organization founded by Steve St. Pierre. The foundation aims to provide support and resources to individuals and families facing challenges in local communities.

The Kare Together Foundation will focus on offering mentorship, hosting speaking engagements, and providing direct assistance to those in need. “I started The Kare Together Foundation with the goal of making a positive impact in our community,” said Steve St. Pierre. “With Josh and Paul on the Board, we hope to use our networks to create meaningful change.”

Josh Dean added, “We believe strongly in giving back, and partnering with Steve and Paul allows us to expand our efforts and provide additional support to those who need it most.”

- Sponsors -

Paul Faciane noted, “Together, we bring a wide range of experience in community service. Through the foundation, we hope to offer resources that can help people overcome challenges and build a better future.”

The foundation will launch its work with a series of fundraising events, including community workshops, charity drives, and educational seminars. These events will aim to engage local residents and raise funds for initiatives that support the community.

“We’re excited to see how our efforts can contribute to a stronger, more connected community,” said St. Pierre. “We encourage everyone to participate in upcoming events and learn more about the foundation’s work.”

More details about the foundation’s initial events will be shared soon, including opportunities for businesses and individuals to get involved.

For more information about The Kare Together Foundation, upcoming events, or ways to participate, email Bailey Cartner at info@karetogether.org.