Jefferson Parish Business Council Announces 2025 Officers and Celebrates Recent Achievements

METAIRIE, La. – The Jefferson Parish Business Council (JPBC), a prominent advocate for economic growth, policy advancement, and business development in Jefferson Parish, announced its 2025 leadership team. Under the guidance of its newly installed officers and executive committee members, the JPBC is poised to continue driving initiatives that foster business success and community prosperity across the region.

Jefferson Parish Business Council Officers and Executive Committee

The 2025 Jefferson Parish Business Council Officers are:

• Chairman: Mark Rosa, CEO, Jefferson Financial Federal Credit Union

• Chairman Elect: Greg LaCour, Partner, Blue Williams LLC

• 1st Vice Chair: Lori Ward, President & CEO, Marrero Land & Improvement

• Past Chairman: Fred Preis, Senior Partner, Breazeale, Sachse and Wilson, L.L.P.

• Treasurer: Ryan Daul, Vice President, USI Insurance

• Secretary: Duaine Duffy, Principal, Benefit Analyst LLC

The Executive Committee includes Eric Bosch, Jim Hudson, Jim Martin, Todd Matherne, Todd Murphy, Larry Katz, Lee Giorgio and Jim Garvey.

Jefferson Parish Business Council Achievements and Focus

The Jefferson Parish Business Council (JPBC) has been instrumental in several key initiatives aimed at enhancing the quality of life and economic vitality of Jefferson Parish. In partnership with the Jefferson Community Foundation, Jefferson Chamber of Commerce, and JEDCO, JPBC has supported economic opportunities for small businesses and sponsored the Jefferson NOW Quality-of-Life survey in 2023 which continues to serve as a benchmark for evaluations and strategic planning.

JPBC also continues to champion critical transportation and infrastructure projects, including those aimed at improving access and connectivity for residents and businesses. In collaboration with local organizations to aid in recovery efforts, JPBC drafted plans for community resources such as the Mike Miley Cooling and Charging Center to assist residents during disasters.

The Council has maintained a robust dialogue with local and state policymakers, advocating for legislative reforms that prioritize business growth and attract new industries, hosting successful events and discussions that bring together industry leaders to strategize on economic sustainability and innovation.

JPBC also collaborates with local educational institutions and industry leaders to launch innovative workforce training programs designed to address emerging market needs. Recognizing the importance of early childhood development, JPBC collaborates with organizations like the Louisiana Policy Institute for Children and the United Way and advocates for increased investment in early care and education. In addition, JPBC played a role in establishing the Jefferson Community Youth Leadership program, designed to cultivate future leaders by providing young individuals with skills and knowledge to contribute positively to the community.