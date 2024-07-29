Jefferson Parish Announces Bicentennial Celebration

METAIRIE, La. — Jefferson Parish has announced that planning is underway for its Bicentennial Celebration. Feb.11, 2025 will mark the parish’s 200th birthday. The parish aims to include a variety of community events, local initiatives and new projects that instill a sense of pride for residents.

“We are very excited about our bicentennial in 2025. Our Jefferson Parish councilmembers and many members of our community have been working on next year’s bicentennial, and we are encouraging the entire community to join us as we recognize our rich 200-year history and celebrate all Jefferson Parish has to offer,” said Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng, in a press release. “This year-long celebration is everyone’s party and we want all members of the public to feel like they are a part of this. Individuals and organizations are encouraged to get involved in the celebration and commemoration by incorporating the bicentennial theme into their own events, services and products. It is our hope that the bicentennial will encourage more support of local businesses and help our economy.”

Businesses are encouraged to commemorate this anniversary by spearheading their own events, activities, and programming throughout the rest of the year. Jefferson Parish officials suggest businesses create special bicentennial products that include the JP Bicentennial logo on packaging or find a way to incorporate the bicentennial logo into signage, storefronts and/or social media content. A bicentennial license plate will also be available. (Information about the logo and plates are available here.)

Louisiana residents may just catch a glimpse of the temporary logo on fishing boats. The majority of the southern half of Jefferson Parish is uninhabited marshland with one of the exceptions being the town of Grand Isle; the only roads connecting Grand Isle to the rest of Jefferson Parish run through Lafourche Parish and St. Charles Parish.