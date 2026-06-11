Jefferson Dollars for Scholars Awards $238K

METAIRIE, La. — Jefferson Dollars for Scholars, a Metairie-based nonprofit chapter of the national Scholarship America organization, awarded scholarships totaling more than $238,000 to 100 Jefferson Parish Schools students during the annual awards ceremony last week.

College scholarship recipients, with an average ACT score of 29.75 and average 4.56 GPA, plan to attend universities and colleges throughout Louisiana, as well as prestigious out-of-state schools including Johns Hopkins, New York University and Boston University. The students also received laptop computers.

“These students are attending 20 different colleges and universities and pursuing fields ranging from engineering and computer science to nursing, business and creative writing,” said Lisa Conescu, executive director of Jefferson Dollars for Scholars.

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In addition to honoring Class of 2026 graduates, the organization presents Academic Enrichment awards to 52 students in grades K–8 to attend summer arts, performing arts and STEM camps.

“Our Academic Enrichment awards help younger students explore their interests through arts, performing arts and STEM-focused summer programs, from underwater robotics and technology camps to theater and visual arts experiences,” Conescu said. “The academic achievements of Jefferson Parish public school students set them on a trajectory for college and beyond. We are honored to play a role in helping these young people on their education path.”

Two generations of scholarship recipients—Mother Jennifer Guidry, librarian and school drive coordinator at C.T. Janet Elementary School, and daughter Kylee Guidry, a Thomas Jefferson High School graduate, received a scholarship to the University of Holy Cross.

The organization recognizes one of its former scholarship recipients as the Alum of Distinction and keynote speaker for the annual awards ceremony.

“Each year, we see our students go on to accomplish incredible things in their careers and communities,” Conescu said. “This year’s Alum of Distinction, LaToya Bailey Williams, is a wonderful example of how these scholarships can help open doors for Jefferson Parish students.”

LaToya Bailey Williams, the 2026 honoree, received a scholarship from the organization as a graduate of John Ehret High School to attend Nicholls State University. After receiving a bachelor’s degree in history, she earned a Master of Education from Concordia University-Nebraska. She spent 15 years as a classroom teacher for Jefferson Parish Schools. Williams now serves as director of teaching and learning at The National WWII Museum. In a previous role at the museum, she led students on tours of historic WWII sites including the beaches of Normandy.

Jefferson Dollars for Scholars – Scholarship Recipients

Representing seven Jefferson Parish public high schools, this year’s scholarship recipients will attend colleges and universities across Louisiana and the country.

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Scholarship recipients are: Samer Attamari, Mason Bond, Bailey Burd, Blair Burd, Amanda Ramos DeLong, Abigail Dupuy, Jairo Cepeda Estrada, Alana Garza, Gianna Gilberti, Erick Gomez, Ariana Gonzalez-Ortiz, Cullen Graham, Kylee Guidry, Kevin Guo, Sien Hu, Nick Huynh, Aliza Khan, Zoe Kloss, Saniya Landry, Carl Lazarone, Hanson Lieu, Jeremy Lin, Emily Lopez, Trang Ly, Julia Mankarious, Ashley Matute, Bhavisha Mavadia, Kenira McGinnis, Marianna Myers, Wyatt Newcomb, Amanda Nguyen, Amy Nguyen, Kame Oliva, Katie Orgeron, Joshua Parker, Diana Pellerano, Keillyn Perez, Alicia Phan, Rebecka Ramos-Rivera, Aidan Recinos, Dacoda Roberts, Robert Ruiz, Mason Schwalb, Casey Tran, Victoria Ward and Brian Williams.

“This year’s scholarship recipients represent seven Jefferson Parish public high schools, including Patrick F. Taylor Science & Technology Academy, John Ehret High School, Haynes Academy, Riverdale, Bonnabel, Kenner Discovery and Thomas Jefferson High School for Advanced Studies,” Conescu said.

2026-27 Sen. Kirk Talbot Tulane Legislative Scholarship

Isabella Polk: Recipient of the Sen. Kirk Talbot Tulane Legislative Scholarship (one year’s tuition); Isabella is a rising sophomore at Tulane. Photo provided by Jefferson Dollars for Scholars.

In addition, Jefferson Dollars for Scholars selected Isabella Polk as recipient of the 2026-27 Sen. Kirk Talbot Tulane Legislative Scholarship. She is currently enrolled as a business major at Tulane University.

“For more than three decades, Jefferson Dollars for Scholars has worked to help academically talented students pursue higher education regardless of financial challenges,” Conescu said.