Jefferson Convention & Visitors Bureau, Inc. Receives Top Accreditation Label for 3rd Time

JEFFERSON, La. (press release) – Jefferson Convention & Visitors Bureau, Inc. has received the coveted distinction with the Destination Marketing Accreditation Program (DMAP) presented by Destinations International in recognition of the organization’s commitment to industry excellence and meeting the industry standard for performance and accountability of destination organizations around the world.

The accreditation program requires a destination organization to successfully comply with a multitude of mandatory and voluntary standards that span a variety of performance areas to gain this momentous achievement. The standards cover nearly all aspects related to the management and marketing of destination organizations, including governance, finance, human resources, sales, communications, destination development and research.

Said Don Welsh, President and CEO of Destinations International, in a press release, “The relevance of destination organizations has never been more vital to the economic strength of the places Destinations International members serve. This industry accreditation is a benchmark for quality and performance.”

“The Jefferson Convention & Visitors Bureau Inc. team has once again risen to excellence within our industry, receiving the prestigious DMAP accreditation for three consecutive rounds. We work daily to grow the economic impact of the visitor industry. Many thanks to our Board of Directors whose work drives our organization to greater heights through their vision,” said Violet Peters, President & CEO of Jefferson Convention & Visitors Bureau, Inc.

Recent reports indicate that tourism in Jefferson Parish is a $2 billion industry. Visitor spending in 2023 generated $198 million in state and local taxes while supporting 20,500 jobs for hospitality workers who earn $658 million collectively. The Jefferson Convention & Visitors Bureau actively partners with the tourism and hospitality industry by marketing and selling the destination brand experience, resulting in additional spending by leisure and group travel visitors, leading to enhanced community economic vitality and resident quality of place. “Accreditation through DMAP underscores the critical role that destination organizations play in their communities,” stated Tania Armenta, President & CEO of Visit Albuquerque and chair of the DMAP Board of Directors. “As custodians of their destinations’ brands, DMAP-certified agencies like the Jefferson Convention & Visitors Bureau underscore the destination organization’s adherence to rigorous standards.”