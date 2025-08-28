Jefferson Community Foundation Names Board Members

METAIRIE, La. (press release) – Jefferson Community Foundation (JCF) is proud to announce the appointment of three distinguished individuals, Ryan McCabe, Shivers Nellon, and Fred Preis to its Board of Directors.

Ryan McCabe, a top-rated real estate and business litigation attorney specializes in real estate transactions, title insurance, construction, corporate, contract, banking/finance, professional liability issues, and business litigation. His significant experience in the courtroom has led to his position as an Associate Professor of Trial Advocacy at Tulane University Law School, where he teaches litigation and trial skills to second- and third-year law students.

Shivers Nellon, owner of four construction-related businesses is the immediate Past President of the Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans (HBAGNO), marking him as the first African American to assume that role in the Association’s more than 80-year history. He is deeply invested in workforce development and community education, notably participating in adult education programs and initiatives to strengthen homebuyer awareness and resiliency in Louisiana.

Fred Preis, a highly respected labor and employment law attorney at Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson, LLP has over 30 years of experience advising major employers, trade associations, and Fortune 500 clients nationwide. He offers decades of specialist labor law experience along with deep civic engagement and leadership across Louisiana’s professional and business communities.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ryan, Shivers, and Fred to our Board of Directors,” said Board Chairman Dr. Shondra Williams. “Their proven leadership and diverse expertise will undoubtedly enhance our ability to make a positive impact in the community.”

The appointment of Ryan McCabe, Shivers Nellon, and Fred Preis reflects JCF’s ongoing commitment to fostering growth and innovation. Their contributions will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of our organization and furthering our mission to improve the quality of life in Jefferson Parish.

About Jefferson Community Foundation

The Jefferson Community Foundation (JCF) is the nonprofit community foundation for Jefferson Parish dedicated to improving the quality of life for residents, visitors, and businesses by focusing on the needs of the community and power of philanthropy. JCF works to create a thriving, vibrant Jefferson Parish by connecting people, resources, and ideas through strategic partnerships, grantmaking, and community initiatives. For more information visit www.jeffersoncommunity.org.