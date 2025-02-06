Jefferson Community Foundation Announces New Board Chairman

METAIRIE, La. (press release) — The Jefferson Community Foundation (JCF) announced the appointment of Dr. Shondra Williams as the new Chairman of its Board of Directors. Dr. Williams, a highly respected community leader, brings a wealth of experience in nonprofit leadership, healthcare administration, and community engagement to JCF.

As the President and CEO of InclusivCare, Dr. Williams has dedicated her career to improving healthcare outcomes for individuals and families across Jefferson Parish and beyond. Her commitment to fostering collaboration and driving impactful change aligns seamlessly with the Foundation’s mission to connect people, resources, and ideas to create a stronger, more equitable community.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Williams as our new Board Chairman,” said Christine T. Briede, Executive Director of the Jefferson Community Foundation. “Her visionary leadership and unwavering dedication to our community will undoubtedly propel JCF to new heights as we continue to address the pressing needs of Jefferson Parish.”

Dr. Williams succeeds James D. Garvey, Jr. who served as Chairman and was instrumental in forging a partnership with the Jefferson Ready Start Network.

“It is an honor to lead the Jefferson Community Foundation during such a pivotal time,” said Dr. Williams. “I am committed to building on the incredible work of my predecessors and collaborating with our dedicated Board, staff, and community partners to advance the Foundation’s mission.”

Under Dr. Williams’ leadership, JCF will continue to prioritize critical issues such as early education, health and wellness, neighborhood revitalization, race equity, and senior initiatives. The Foundation remains dedicated to empowering residents and fostering sustainable growth throughout Jefferson Parish. The Foundation also looks forward to hosting the Jefferson Parish Bicentennial Ball on June 14 at Lakeside Shopping Center.

About Jefferson Community Foundation: The Jefferson Community Foundation connects people, resources, and ideas to create lasting change in Jefferson Parish. Through strategic partnerships and innovative programs, JCF addresses the most pressing needs of the community while fostering a culture of collaboration and inclusivity.