Jefferson Chamber Welcomes New Marketing Coordinator

METAIRIE, La. (press release) – The Jefferson Chamber of Commerce has announced the addition of Sam Conners as its new Communications & Marketing Coordinator. In this role, Sam will lead the Chamber’s communications, outreach and promotional efforts, helping to advance the organization’s mission of driving economic growth and enhancing the quality of life in Jefferson Parish.

Sam joins the Jefferson Chamber after serving as Creative Content Coordinator for Southeastern Louisiana University Athletics, where he developed and standardized visual content, lead a team of student creatives and managed social media engagement for multiple athletic programs. His background also includes experience as Lead Student Photographer for Southeastern, as well as freelance photography work covering high-profile events such as Houston Texans games, Mardi Gras celebrations and numerous weddings and community events throughout Louisiana.

A proud graduate of Southeastern Louisiana University with a Bachelor of Arts in Marketing and a concentration in Social Media Advertising, Sam brings a keen eye for design, strong leadership skills and a deep understanding of brand alignment to the Chamber. His diverse skills in photography, social media strategy and content creation position him to effectively tell the story of Jefferson Parish’s business community and support the Chamber’s key initiatives.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sam to the Jefferson Chamber team,” said Ruth Lawson, President of the Jefferson Chamber. “His creative talent, innovative approach and passion for connecting with the community make him a perfect fit to lead our communications and marketing efforts. We are excited to see the impact he will make as we continue to promote and advocate for our members and the region.”

In his new role, Sam will oversee all aspects of the Chamber’s visual and written communications and ensure consistent and engaging content across digital and print platforms.

About Jefferson Chamber of Commerce

The Jefferson Chamber is the premier business organization in the greater New Orleans area. We work on behalf of our members to help their businesses grow, implement relevant and informative programming and provide opportunities to build relationships with other businesses in the community. For more information, visit www.jeffersonchamber.org