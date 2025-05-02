Jefferson Chamber to Host 27th Annual Crawfish Boil

METAIRIE, La. (press release) – Get ready for a night of fun, food, and networking at the Jefferson Chamber’s 27th Annual Crawfish Boil, presented by Zito Companies. This highly anticipated event takes place on May 9 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. under the covered outdoor facility at the Chamber’s office building at 3421 N. Causeway Blvd., Metairie (near W. Esplanade Ave.).

More than 700 members of the Greater New Orleans business community are expected to enjoy over 2,000 pounds of Louisiana crawfish, along with delicious catfish, Cajun cuisine, and refreshing beverages. This year’s event features live music, engaging games, and outstanding networking opportunities.

“The Crawfish Boil is one of our signature events, bringing together business leaders and professionals in a relaxed and enjoyable setting,” said Ruth Lawson, President of the Jefferson Chamber. “It’s a fantastic chance to build relationships and support the Chamber’s important work.”

Tickets are $50 for Chamber members, $60 for prospective members, and $45 for young professionals (ages 21-39). The all-inclusive price covers unlimited food and drinks. This year’s event is made possible through the generous support of our Hospitality Sponsor, Blue Williams, and Entertainment Sponsor, Atmos Energy.

Attendees are encouraged to wear their company logos to maximize networking opportunities.

Proceeds from the Crawfish Boil directly support the Jefferson Chamber’s vital public policy advocacy and quality-of-life initiatives in the community.

Tickets are available for purchase at www.jeffersonchamber.org or by calling (504) 835-3880.

About the Jefferson Chamber

The Jefferson Chamber has been the leading voice in Jefferson Parish’s business community for over 25 years. As a non-profit, membership-driven organization, the Chamber is an effective advocate for small and large businesses at the local, state and federal levels. The Chamber’s mission is to work for the advancement of the business community; to enhance the economic, civic and cultural environment; and to improve the quality of life in Jefferson Parish. The Jefferson Chamber is Five-Star Accredited by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and was awarded the 2013, 2015, and 2019 Chamber of the Year Award by the Louisiana Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives in the Large Chamber Category. For more information about the Jefferson Chamber, visit www.jeffersonchamber.org.