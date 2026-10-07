Jefferson Chamber President Joins U.S. Chamber Committee of 100

METAIRIE, La. – The Jefferson Chamber of Commerce has announced that President Ruth Lawson has been appointed to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Chamber of Commerce Committee of 100 (CCC100), joining a distinguished group of chamber executives from across the country.

The CCC100 serves as a key advisory group to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, bringing together experienced chamber leaders to provide insight on issues affecting businesses and communities nationwide. Members advise the U.S. Chamber’s Board of Directors, enhance lobbying and coalition efforts, recommend programming, and strengthen relationships between the U.S. Chamber and state and local chambers.

“I am honored to join the Committee of 100 and represent the Jefferson Chamber and our business community on a national level,” said Lawson. “This opportunity will allow us to bring the perspectives and priorities of Jefferson Parish businesses into broader conversations while learning from chamber leaders across the country. I look forward to using those connections and insights to further strengthen our advocacy efforts and the work we do on behalf of our members.”

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Lawson’s appointment further strengthens the Jefferson Chamber’s connection to business advocacy at the local, state, and federal levels. Through participation in the CCC100, the Chamber will have an additional opportunity to elevate issues important to Jefferson Parish businesses and engage in conversations shaping the national business environment.

Lawson has served as President of the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce since 2021, leading the organization’s efforts to strengthen the local business community through advocacy, connection, and growth. Under her leadership, the Chamber continues to expand its role as a voice for businesses throughout Jefferson Parish and the Greater New Orleans region.

The U.S. Chamber announced Lawson as one of four prominent chamber executives joining the CCC100 here.

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About the Jefferson Chamber

The Jefferson Chamber of Commerce, founded in 1997, is a business advocacy organization representing nearly 1,000 companies in Jefferson Parish. The Chamber works to strengthen the local business community through advocacy, economic development, education and quality-of-life initiatives.