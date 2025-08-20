Jefferson Chamber Permitting Survey Results Released

METAIRIE, La. (press release) – The Jefferson Chamber of Commerce has released the results of its recent survey on parish permitting and planning, reflecting the experiences of nearly 100 Jefferson Parish businesses. The findings highlight both the strengths of the system and opportunities for improvement—many of which have already been addressed through recent parish updates.

The survey revealed that a majority of respondents have been in business for more than 10 years, with nearly half of those businesses representing the construction and development sector. More than 84% reported applying for permits within the last five years, with commercial and residential building permits cited most frequently.

Key challenges noted by these businesses included the length of approval times, communication with staff and a desire for improved online tools and resources. Importantly, parish leaders have already taken action in response to such concerns. Recent updates include:

Launch of a newly updated Parish website to make information more accessible and user-friendly.

Addition of an interactive zoning map to help businesses and residents better understand land use and development requirements.

Enhanced presence on the MyGovernmentOnline (MGO) website, providing clear, centralized permitting resources.

“These updates demonstrate that the feedback from our business community is being heard and acted upon,” said Ruth Lawson, President of the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce. “While challenges still exist, we are encouraged that many of the priorities identified in the survey are being addressed, showing a strong commitment to continuous improvement.”

Survey respondents also recommended expanded customer service training, improved communication between departments and ongoing technology enhancements to further streamline processes.

As part of these efforts, the Jefferson Chamber is actively serving on the Parish President’s Permitting and Planning Task Force, working directly with parish officials and business leaders to recommend practical solutions and monitor progress. This collaboration ensures that the voice of the business community remains central to shaping policies that promote efficiency, transparency and growth.

The Jefferson Chamber will continue working with parish officials to ensure progress in permitting and planning processes, supporting a more business-friendly environment across Jefferson Parish.

For more information about the Jefferson Chamber, visit jeffersonchamber.org.

About Jefferson Chamber of Commerce

The Jefferson Chamber is the premier business organization in the greater New Orleans area. We work on behalf of our members to help their businesses grow, implement relevant and informative programming and provide opportunities to build relationships with other businesses in the community. For more information, visit www.jeffersonchamber.org