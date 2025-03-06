Jefferson Chamber PAC Announces Endorsement

METAIRIE, La. (press release) – The Jefferson Chamber Political Action Committee (PAC) has announced its endorsement of a candidate on the March 29 ballot.

After interviews and discussions with candidates of the Jefferson Parish Council District 1 race, the Jefferson Chamber Political Action Committee (PAC) is proud to announce its endorsement of Ricky Templet. As a strong advocate for local businesses, economic growth, and a thriving community, Templet has demonstrated the leadership and vision necessary to support a pro-business environment and improve the quality of life in Jefferson Parish.

“Ricky Templet has a proven track record of championing policies that support small businesses, drive economic development and improve the quality of life in Jefferson Parish,” said Ryan Rodrigue, Chair of the Jefferson Chamber PAC. “He also understands that strong communities are built on smart investments in infrastructure, public safety, and amenities that improve everyday life for families and businesses alike. We are confident Ricky Templet will be a champion for both economic development and the well-being of our residents.”

Election Day is March 29. Early voting will be held March 15 – March 22. The Jefferson Chamber PAC believes a strong community is built on civic engagement and encourages all residents to participate in the democratic process.

For more information on Jefferson Chamber PAC-supported policy and legislation, please visit here or contact Ruth Lawson at (504) 835-3880 or ruth@jeffersonchamber.org.

About the PAC

The Jefferson Chamber PAC, Inc. is a political action committee established as an independent, not-for-profit organization to endorse and support political candidates who support the mission of the Chamber. Membership is limited to members of the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce.