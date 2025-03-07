Jefferson Chamber PAC Announces Candidate and Millage Endorsements

METAIRIE, La. (press release) – Jefferson Chamber Political Action Committee (PAC) has announced its endorsement of the Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority – West (SLFPA-W) millage renewal on the March 29 ballot. In addition, after interviews and discussions with candidates of the Jefferson Parish Council District 1 race, the PAC has endorsed a candidate.

The Chamber urges West Bank voters to support the Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority – West (SLFPA-W) millage renewal, emphasizing its critical importance to the economic stability and safety of the region. The West Bank currently boasts the best flood protection in its history. This renewal will ensure continued maintenance and upgrades of the West Bank flood protection system, including essential levee lifts that are key to safeguarding our homes and businesses from storm-related flooding.

“Renewing this millage is absolutely vital to the residents and business owners on the West Bank of Jefferson Parish,” said Ryan Rodrigue, Chair of the Jefferson Chamber PAC. “It’s not just about flood protection; it’s about protecting our livelihoods, our homes, and the future of our community.”

The West Bank flood protection system has a proven track record of dependable performance. From the severe challenges posed by Hurricane Ida in 2021 and Hurricane Francine in 2024 to less intense hurricanes and tropical storms, the system has consistently delivered, serving as the final and essential layer of defense against devastating storm surge and potential flood damage to West Bank properties.

The Jefferson Chamber Political Action Committee (PAC) is also proud to announce its endorsement of Ricky Templet. As a strong advocate for local businesses, economic growth, and a thriving community, Templet has demonstrated the leadership and vision necessary to support a pro-business environment and improve the quality of life in Jefferson Parish.

“Ricky Templet has a proven track record of championing policies that support small businesses, drive economic development and improve the quality of life in Jefferson Parish,” said Ryan Rodrigue, Chair of the Jefferson Chamber PAC. “He also understands that strong communities are built on smart investments in infrastructure, public safety, and amenities that improve everyday life for families and businesses alike. We are confident Ricky Templet will be a champion for both economic development and the well-being of our residents.”

Election Day is March 29 with early voting March 15 – 22. The Jefferson Chamber PAC believes a strong community is built on civic engagement and encourages all residents to participate in the democratic process.

For more information on Jefferson Chamber PAC-supported policy and legislation, please visit here or contact Ruth Lawson at (504) 835-3880 or ruth@jeffersonchamber.org.

About the PAC

The Jefferson Chamber PAC, Inc. is a political action committee established as an independent, not-for-profit organization to endorse and support political candidates who support the mission of the Chamber. Membership is limited to members of the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce.