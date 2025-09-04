Jefferson Chamber of Commerce Awards First Scholarship

METAIRIE, La. (press release) – The Jefferson Chamber of Commerce has announced the newest class of Leadership Jefferson, a nine-month program designed to develop leaders and deepen their understanding of Jefferson Parish’s civic and business landscape. Facilitated by a professional leadership team, the interactive workshops engage participants with key community stakeholders and build long-lasting connections that strengthen the region’s future.
For the first time in the program’s history, the Chamber Foundation has awarded a Leadership Jefferson Scholarship to a nonprofit professional, ensuring broader access and representation. This inaugural scholarship was awarded to Kathleen Sullivan of Jefferson RISE Charter School, whose work exemplifies the program’s spirit of service and leadership.
“Leadership Jefferson has always been about cultivating leaders who are committeed to making a meaningful impact in Jefferson Parish,” said Ruth Lawson, President of the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce. “We are especially proud to open the door wider this year with our first-ever scholarship, ensuring that nonprofit leaders like Kathleen can bring their voices, perspectives and passion into the room.”
Sullivan, who serves at Jefferson RISE, expressed gratitude for the opportunity.
“Being chosen as the first Leadership Jefferson scholarship recipient is an incredible honor,” said Sullivan. “This program will give me new tools, relationships and perspectives to better serve the students and families at Jefferson RISE, and I’m grateful to the Chamber Foundation for recognizing the importance of nonprofit leadership in shaping our community’s future.
For over 20 years, Leadership Jefferson has served as a cornerstone program for the Chamber, with alumni representing a diverse network of business, civic and nonprofit leaders. The 2026 class will begin sessions this fall, covering topics such as economic development, health care, education, infrastructure and civic engagement.
The Leadership Jefferson Class of 2026
The Class of 2026 is as follows:
- Ashley Abrusley, LAMAR Advertising
- Jordan Bloom, Hannis T. Bourgeois, LLP
- Andrew Boylan, New Orleans Saints & Pelicans
- Jackie Bryant, Fidelity Bank
- Blake Burmaster, Bonvenu Bank
- Ashley Carey-Betts, Dr. Ashley Carey-Betts, LPC
- Cristin Cortez, Woodward Design + Build
- Ben Donald, OnPath Credit Union
- Erin Ducote, First Horizon Bank
- Paul Fischer, JEDCO
- Andrew Folse, Atmos Energy
- Shane Gerdes, Ochsner Health
- Karen Henderson, Discovery Schools
- Phoebe James, Entergy
- Felicia Jones, New Orleans Saints & Pelicans
- Cohen LaCour, Red River Bank
- Dani Lisotta, LAMMICO
- Leslie Louviere Keen, Peoples Health
- Mark McCormick, Kenner Police Department
- Sean Melendreras, Dignity Memorial
- Amanda Morey, Chateau Golf & Country Club
- Michael Naquin, Port of New Orleans
- Brent Neal, Barriere Construction Co.
- Natalie Nguyen, EisnerAmper
- Mitch Olinsky, Xplore Federal Credit Union
- Savanna Orgeron, Jefferson Parish Council District 5
- Vincent Orlando, Quality Engineering & Surveying
- Joseph Ory, DDG
- Frank Rabito, LaPorte APAC
- Mignon Richard Díaz, NAI Rampart
- Ashley Ruckert, GNO, Inc.
- Stephanie Sarrat, Primary Care Plus
- Michael Schilling, LCMC
- Dixie Sevin, Cornerstone
- Justin Soileau, Cox Communications
- Lucian Stamps, InclusivCare
- Sophia Stevens, CSRS, LLC
- Kathleen Sullivan, Jefferson RISE
- Trista Thomas, Hilton New Orleans Airport
- Heather Troxclair, Gulf Coast Bank & Trust
- Alexis Vinson, AV Services, LLC
- Amberlyn Walsh, T. Baker Smith, LLC
- Chance Williamson, Jefferson Chamber
