Jefferson Chamber of Commerce Awards First Scholarship

METAIRIE, La. (press release) – The Jefferson Chamber of Commerce has announced the newest class of Leadership Jefferson, a nine-month program designed to develop leaders and deepen their understanding of Jefferson Parish’s civic and business landscape. Facilitated by a professional leadership team, the interactive workshops engage participants with key community stakeholders and build long-lasting connections that strengthen the region’s future.

For the first time in the program’s history, the Chamber Foundation has awarded a Leadership Jefferson Scholarship to a nonprofit professional, ensuring broader access and representation. This inaugural scholarship was awarded to Kathleen Sullivan of Jefferson RISE Charter School, whose work exemplifies the program’s spirit of service and leadership.

“Leadership Jefferson has always been about cultivating leaders who are committeed to making a meaningful impact in Jefferson Parish,” said Ruth Lawson, President of the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce. “We are especially proud to open the door wider this year with our first-ever scholarship, ensuring that nonprofit leaders like Kathleen can bring their voices, perspectives and passion into the room.”

- Sponsors -

Sullivan, who serves at Jefferson RISE, expressed gratitude for the opportunity.

“Being chosen as the first Leadership Jefferson scholarship recipient is an incredible honor,” said Sullivan. “This program will give me new tools, relationships and perspectives to better serve the students and families at Jefferson RISE, and I’m grateful to the Chamber Foundation for recognizing the importance of nonprofit leadership in shaping our community’s future.

For over 20 years, Leadership Jefferson has served as a cornerstone program for the Chamber, with alumni representing a diverse network of business, civic and nonprofit leaders. The 2026 class will begin sessions this fall, covering topics such as economic development, health care, education, infrastructure and civic engagement.

- Partner Content - Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business Did you know that 50-60% of employees struggle and often fail to transition successfully from individual contributors to supervisory and leadership roles? Only 10% of... Read More

The Leadership Jefferson Class of 2026

The Class of 2026 is as follows:

Ashley Abrusley, LAMAR Advertising

Jordan Bloom, Hannis T. Bourgeois, LLP

Andrew Boylan, New Orleans Saints & Pelicans

Jackie Bryant, Fidelity Bank

Blake Burmaster, Bonvenu Bank

Ashley Carey-Betts, Dr. Ashley Carey-Betts, LPC

Cristin Cortez, Woodward Design + Build

Ben Donald, OnPath Credit Union

Erin Ducote, First Horizon Bank

Paul Fischer, JEDCO

Andrew Folse, Atmos Energy

Shane Gerdes, Ochsner Health

Karen Henderson, Discovery Schools

Phoebe James, Entergy

Felicia Jones, New Orleans Saints & Pelicans

Cohen LaCour, Red River Bank

Dani Lisotta, LAMMICO

Leslie Louviere Keen, Peoples Health

Mark McCormick, Kenner Police Department

Sean Melendreras, Dignity Memorial

Amanda Morey, Chateau Golf & Country Club

Michael Naquin, Port of New Orleans

Brent Neal, Barriere Construction Co.

Natalie Nguyen, EisnerAmper

Mitch Olinsky, Xplore Federal Credit Union

Savanna Orgeron, Jefferson Parish Council District 5

Vincent Orlando, Quality Engineering & Surveying

Joseph Ory, DDG

Frank Rabito, LaPorte APAC

Mignon Richard Díaz, NAI Rampart

Ashley Ruckert, GNO, Inc.

Stephanie Sarrat, Primary Care Plus

Michael Schilling, LCMC

Dixie Sevin, Cornerstone

Justin Soileau, Cox Communications

Lucian Stamps, InclusivCare

Sophia Stevens, CSRS, LLC

Kathleen Sullivan, Jefferson RISE

Trista Thomas, Hilton New Orleans Airport

Heather Troxclair, Gulf Coast Bank & Trust

Alexis Vinson, AV Services, LLC

Amberlyn Walsh, T. Baker Smith, LLC

Chance Williamson, Jefferson Chamber

About Jefferson Chamber of Commerce

The Jefferson Chamber is the premier business organization in the greater New Orleans area. We work on behalf of our members to help their businesses grow, implement relevant and informative programming and provide opportunities to build relationships with other businesses in the community. For more information, visit www.jeffersonchamber.org.