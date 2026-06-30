NEW ORLEANS – The Jefferson Chamber of Commerce has launched a new online Member Info Hub powered by GrowthZone, providing members with a centralized platform to manage their business listings, Chamber activities and member services.

The digital portal is intended to streamline access to member services and allow businesses to update company information, register for events, pay dues, participate in committees and share company news through a single online account.

The Member Info Hub is one of the first major member-facing initiatives introduced since the Chamber unveiled a refreshed brand identity at its 2026 Annual Meeting in January.

- Sponsors -

“The launch of our new Member Info Hub powered by GrowthZone marks an exciting next step in the Chamber’s rebrand and our commitment to delivering an exceptional member experience,” said Ruth Lawson, President, Jefferson Chamber of Commerce. “With a fresh look, enhanced tools, and easier access to resources and connections, the platform reflects the energy and innovation driving the Chamber forward.”

Jefferson Chamber Launches New Member Portal. Photo provided by the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce.

Jefferson Chamber Member Tools and Features

The Member Info Hub includes tools for maintaining business directory listings, managing payment information, subscribing to Chamber communications and submitting events to the Chamber calendar. Members also can promote special offers through member-to-member deals, share company announcements and access Chamber documents and resources.

The platform is designed to support networking and business development efforts while providing members with additional ways to engage with Chamber programs, advocacy initiatives and committees.

- Partner Content - Besselman Wealth Planners For over 50 years, Besselman Wealth Planners has been helping individuals, families, and businesses in the Greater New Orleans area navigate the financial markets.... Read More

“Ultimately, the Member Info Hub makes it easier than ever for members to stay involved, build relationships, and maximize the value of their Chamber membership,” said Lawson.

GrowthZone is membership management software used by chambers of commerce, trade associations and other organizations to manage member databases, events, billing, communications and online engagement.

The Jefferson Chamber represents more than 1,000 member businesses and organizations. Chamber members can log in using their existing credentials or create a new account to access the platform.