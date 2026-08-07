METAIRIE, La. – The Jefferson Chamber of Commerce Foundation will host its second annual IGNITE Young Professionals Leadership Summit on Thursday, Aug. 27, bringing together emerging leaders from across the Greater New Orleans Region for a day of professional development, networking, and inspiration.

Presented by Nora Vaden Holmes Insurance Agency and Barcley J. Steib Insurance Agency, the Young Professionals Leadership Summit is designed exclusively for young professionals in their 20s and 30s. The event is part of the Jefferson Chamber Foundation’s ongoing commitment to developing and retaining the next generation of business and community leaders while advancing the Chamber’s mission to strengthen business and enrich the community.

Jefferson Chamber Hosts 2nd Young Professionals Leadership Summit. Photo provided by the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

“Jefferson Parish’s future depends on investing in the next generation of leaders,” said Ruth Lawson, president of the Jefferson Chamber. “IGNITE creates opportunities for young professionals to learn from accomplished business leaders, build meaningful connections, and gain the confidence and skills needed to grow their careers right here in our community. By supporting their professional development, we’re strengthening the workforce and helping make Jefferson Parish a place where talented young people choose to build their futures.”

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The leadership summit will feature a lineup of accomplished business and community leaders who will share practical insights on entrepreneurship, leadership, and career growth.

Young Professionals Leadership Summit Sessions

The Young Professionals Leadership Summit Sessions include:

From Startup to Standout: The WRSTBND Story with Conway Solomon, co-founder and CEO of WRSTBND, who will share the entrepreneurial journey behind one of the region’s fastest-growing brands and discuss innovation, branding, and resilience.

with Conway Solomon, co-founder and CEO of WRSTBND, who will share the entrepreneurial journey behind one of the region’s fastest-growing brands and discuss innovation, branding, and resilience. Ask the Executives : A moderated panel featuring Lauren Gibbs, CEO of Gibbs Construction; Tomeka Watson Bryant, general manager and chief strategy officer of New Orleans Public Belt; and Jared Freeman, president and CEO of OnPath Credit Union. Panelists will discuss leadership, strategic decision-making, and career advancement.

: A moderated panel featuring Lauren Gibbs, CEO of Gibbs Construction; Tomeka Watson Bryant, general manager and chief strategy officer of New Orleans Public Belt; and Jared Freeman, president and CEO of OnPath Credit Union. Panelists will discuss leadership, strategic decision-making, and career advancement. Bring the Spark: Leading with Energy, Influence, & Impact : An interactive leadership session led by Steven Shook, leadership and organizational development consultant with ShakeItUp Consulting.

: An interactive leadership session led by Steven Shook, leadership and organizational development consultant with ShakeItUp Consulting. A keynote presentation from Becker Hall, co-founder and CEO of Hogs for the Cause, who will share how the organization grew from a local idea into a nationally recognized nonprofit that has raised millions of dollars to support families facing pediatric brain cancer.

Jefferson Chamber Hosts 2nd Young Professionals Leadership Summit. Photo provided by the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

In addition to the educational sessions, attendees will receive a complimentary professional headshot provided by Charles Duval Photography and will have the opportunity to enter a Southwest Airlines giveaway for a round-trip flight voucher.

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Jefferson Chamber Hosts 2nd Young Professionals Leadership Summit. Photo provided by the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

The summit will take place at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center, 6400 Airline Drive in Metairie. Networking and a light lunch begin at 11:30 a.m., followed by the program at 12:30 p.m. A happy hour reception will conclude the event from 4:45 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are $100 per person and include all programming, networking opportunities, lunch, a professional headshot, and happy hour reception. For more information or to register, visit the Jefferson Chamber website.

Jefferson Chamber Overview

For more than 25 years, the Jefferson Chamber has been the leading voice of the Jefferson Parish business community. As a nonprofit, membership-driven organization, the Chamber is committed to Strengthening Business and Enriching the Community through advocacy, connection, and growth. Representing businesses of all sizes, the Chamber champions its members at the local, state, and federal levels while fostering economic vitality and enhancing quality of life in Jefferson Parish. The Jefferson Chamber is Five-Star Accredited by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and a three-time Louisiana Chamber of the Year honoree (2013, 2015, 2019, 2025).