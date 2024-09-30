Jefferson Chamber Hosts 25th Annual Golf Classic

METAIRIE, La. (press release) — The Jefferson Chamber will present its 25th Annual Golf Classic on Thursday, Nov. 14 t the TPC Louisiana golf course. This event offers an opportunity to engage with colleagues, clients or prospects, and also network with Jefferson Chamber leadership, board members and key decision makers in the community.

Organizers are actively recruiting for sponsorships (available starting at $1,000) and seeking raffle prizes to be donated. Representatives for the Jefferson Chamber state, “Your company’s donation can be a signature service, physical item or gift certificate. Raffle items in past years have included spa services, diamond jewelry, travel packages, local experiences, event tickets and more.”

For sponsorship and raffle donation information, visit the Golf Classic website.