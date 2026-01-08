Jefferson Chamber Highlights New Brand

METAIRIE, La. – The Jefferson Chamber of Commerce hosted its 2026 Annual Meeting on Jan. 8 at the Alario Center drawing hundreds of chamber members along with government representatives and community groups.

“The Annual Meeting is crucial for our initiatives at the Chamber as it allows us to share updates with important members of our parish community,” said Ruth Lawson, President of the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce. “Each year this event serves as a launching point for our business community as they learn what they can expect from their Chamber throughout the year.”

Jefferson Chamber’s New Logo

During the event, Lawson also announced the launch of the Jefferson Chamber’s refreshed visual identity which she said is designed to reflect that Jefferson Parish as a thriving, forward-looking community with a Chamber that is committed to the people and businesses in the parish that it serves.

“We are thrilled to be able to share the exciting refresh that we have been working on for some time,” said Lawson. “Our new logo is more than just a fresh coat of paint. It represents the dynamic community we serve and acts as a symbol that strengthens and reinforces our shared mission.”

Lawson explained that the new logo features a new color palette, with each color showing meaning and intent with each of the segments representing the Chamber’s mission:

the golden rays highlight the Chamber’s advocacy work

the blue ripple effect represents progress, renewal and possibility

the green intersections symbolize the connection of people and policy — where relationships align and advocacy becomes action.

“We’ve outgrown the idea that business is just buildings and boardrooms,” said Lawson. “Today, the Jefferson Chamber is a catalyst for advocacy, connection, and growth. This new brand is bold, fresh, and unmistakably us.”

Recent Achievements and Initiatives

Last year, the Jefferson Chamber earned Five Star Accreditation from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, a distinction held by fewer than 2 percent of chambers nationwide and awarded based on organizational effectiveness, governance and member services.

The Chamber was also named the Louisiana Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (LACCE) 2025 Large Chamber of the Year, recognizing its programming, advocacy efforts and overall impact at the regional level.

Throughout 2025, the Chamber worked to elevate current and emerging business leaders through professional development programs and signature events, including the inaugural IGNITE Summit, which brought together regional executives, entrepreneurs and policymakers to examine leadership and economic growth in Jefferson Parish.

The Jefferson Chamber also sent two delegations to Washington, D.C. to advance key pro-business initiatives in addition to engaging with the state government and parish leaders.

Leadership Jefferson graduated its 23rd class, welcoming a new cohort of community and business leaders who completed the nine-month program designed to deepen understanding of civic engagement, economic development, education, healthcare and other issues shaping Jefferson Parish.

Last year also marked the Jefferson Chamber’s strongest membership year with over 1,000 members. The Chamber also held monthly networking events and participated in over 80 signature events.

New Jefferson Chamber Board Chair

During her tenure as 2025 chair, Nora Vaden Holmes helped guide the Jefferson Chamber through a year focused on business advocacy, member engagement and leadership development, including the launch of the inaugural IGNITE Young Professionals Leadership Summit.

During the Annual Meeting, Holmes passed the gavel to Dr. Paula Polito who will serve as the Chamber’s 2026 board chair.

A third-generation early childhood education leader and owner of Beary Cherry Tree, Polito will lead the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce, bringing decades of experience in education, small business and community advocacy to the role. Polito holds degrees in marketing and business administration, along with a doctorate in urban studies, and has been actively involved in workforce and education initiatives through her service on the Jefferson Ready Start Network, where she has worked to strengthen early childhood access across Jefferson Parish.

“In 2026, we remain committed to going above and beyond for our members, expanding our impact, deepening our partnerships, and continuing to strengthen the Jefferson Chamber,” said Polito.

For more information about the Jefferson Chamber, visit jeffersonchamber.org.