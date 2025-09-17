Jefferson Chamber Advocates for Louisiana in Washington D.C.

METAIRIE, La. (press release) – The Jefferson Chamber of Commerce flew into Washington D.C. in early Sept. to advocate for Jefferson Parish and Louisiana as a whole as part of their annual Washington D.C. Fly In. The visit included advocating for federal priorities such as insurance reform, energy initiatives, coastal protection, infrastructure projects and more.

In what ended up being the largest group ever taken to Washington D.C., representatives included five of the seven council members, a representative from the parish president’s office and a number of business leaders throughout the parish. In addition to advocating for businesses, attendees were able to network with other business leaders and federal officials.

“This event is one of the most important things we do annually,” said Ruth Lawson, President of the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce. “The D.C. Fly In gives us the opportunity to advocate for Louisiana on a federal level. During the trip, we met with or received briefings from the majority of our congressional delegation, allowing us to make real, palpable steps towards positive change in Louisiana. We are extremely thankful to everyone who took the time to meet with us during this trip.”

Ashley Rich Stephenson, Senior Political Strategist with the United States Chamber of Commerce, and Jeff Brooks, Partner at Adams & Reese, each provided a federal political outlook and an insight into what is happening in D.C.. The focus of most of the meetings was about the impact of important intitiatives of federal legislation on local needs.

