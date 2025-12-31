JEFFERSON PARISH, La (press release) – The Jefferson Business Council (JBC) announced that Greg LaCour, Partner at Blue Williams LLC, will serve as Chairman of the Jefferson Business Council for 2026, effective Jan. 1, 2026.

As Chairman, the organization shares, LaCour will help lead the organization’s board and member-driven efforts to support a strong business climate, elevate the voice of local employers, and advance initiatives that strengthen the community and regional economy.

“I’m honored to serve as Chairman of the Jefferson Business Council in 2026,” said Greg LaCour in a release about the announcement. “I look forward to working with our officers, executive committee, and members to keep the business community engaged, informed, and represented—while building momentum around opportunities that help employers grow and our community prosper.”

LaCour will be supported by the Council’s 2026 officer team, including Chairman-Elect Lori Ward and 1st Vice Chair Ryan Daul, along with the continued leadership of Past Chairman Mark Rosa and the Council’s board officers.

“Greg is a respected leader with a steady, collaborative approach,” said Larry Dale, JBC executive director. “The Council is in great hands as we continue building partnerships and focusing on the issues that matter most to our members and the broader business community.”

2026 Jefferson Business Council Officers

Chairman: Greg LaCour , Partner, Blue Williams LLC

, Partner, Chairman Elect: Lori Ward , President & CEO, Marrero Land & Improvement

, President & CEO, 1st Vice Chair: Ryan Daul , Vice President, USI Insurance

, Vice President, Past Chairman: Mark Rosa , CEO, Keesler Federal Credit Union

, CEO, Treasurer: Duaine Duffy , Principal, Benefit Analyst LLC

, Principal, Secretary: Jill Nalty, Market President, Argent Trust

Executive Committee

The Jefferson Business Council’s Executive Committee for 2026 includes:

Jim Hudson, Larry Katz, Dana Pecoraro, Fred Preis, Todd Murphy, Todd Matherne, Blaine Gahagan, and Jim Martin.

About the Jefferson Business Council

The Jefferson Business Council is a private, nonprofit organization based in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana that brings together the parish’s most influential and civic-minded business leaders. Its stated mission is to encourage, promote, and enhance the economic posture, social welfare, and environment of Jefferson Parish and the River Region.