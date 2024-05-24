Login
People on the Move

Jeff Crouere Assumes Presidency of WGSO Radio

May 24, 2024

NEW ORLEANS — Jeff Crouere, known for his radio show “Ringside Politics,” has been appointed president and general manager of WGSO Radio, one of the city’s oldest radio stations. Crouere celebrates his 25th year in the broadcasting industry this year. WGSO has been active for 78 years.

Crouere has conducted more than 25,000 interviews covering an array of topics ranging from current events to history, politics, and business. He’s been a WGSO host for 17 years.

“This is truly a dream come true for me,” Crouere said. “I’m honored to lead WGSO Radio into its next chapter of growth and innovation. We’re proud to welcome listeners from around the country. Our mission is to continue providing insightful programming that resonates with our audience and serves the interests of our community.”

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

