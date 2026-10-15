JEDCO Unveils Churchill Innovation & Research Campus

AVONDALE, La. — The Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission (JEDCO) has unveiled the Churchill Innovation & Research Campus (CIRC), a new identity for one of Greater New Orleans’ largest remaining greenfield development opportunities.

Spanning approximately 480 acres on the West Bank of Jefferson Parish, CIRC offers flexible opportunities for research and development, advanced manufacturing, headquarters operations, food and beverage production, and other high-value industries.

Formerly known as the Churchill Technology & Business Park, CIRC is being repositioned as a dynamic, campus-style environment that connects business with education, workforce, and research. The new name reflects the evolution of JEDCO’s long-term vision for the property and the changing needs of companies seeking space to grow.

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CIRC Innovation Campus Entrance. Photo provided by JEDCO.

JEDCO serves as CIRC’s long-term development partner, helping prospects evaluate sites and connect with workforce, education, financing, incentives, and other project-specific resources.

“CIRC is built for what comes next,” JEDCO President & CEO Jerry Bologna said. “We have the land, infrastructure, talent connections, and partners to help companies make their next move. Whether a business is expanding an existing Greater New Orleans operation or considering the region for the first time, we want CIRC to be a place where companies can build, grow and invest for the long term.”

Churchill Innovation & Research Campus – Site Readiness

CIRC Roadway Construction image provided by JEDCO.

Approximately 25 acres at CIRC are raised and Louisiana Economic Development Site Certified, with infrastructure and due diligence completed to help companies evaluate potential projects with greater certainty.

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CIRC has also earned a Gold designation through REDI Sites, a nationally recognized site-readiness program developed by the Site Selectors Guild and used by corporate decision-makers and location advisors to evaluate properties across the country. CIRC is one of six REDI Sites Gold-designated properties in Louisiana, which currently leads the nation in REDI Sites participation.

Together, the designations provide companies with detailed information on utilities, stormwater, wetlands, access, environmental conditions, and other considerations that can reduce uncertainty and enhance speed to market. CIRC’s flexible master plan can accommodate facilities shaped around a company’s operations and future expansion.

“Louisiana is competing for a new generation of business investment, and that means creating places that connect innovation with the infrastructure, talent and space companies need to turn ideas into investment,” LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois said. “CIRC gives companies greater confidence to establish operations and grow here while strengthening Louisiana’s ability to support high-value projects across a range of industries.”

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Rendering of the complete streets concept provided by JEDCO.

JEDCO – Business and Workforce Development

JEDCO recently announced plans to develop a new Food & Beverage Business Incubator at CIRC. The 12,500-square-foot facility is designed to help food entrepreneurs and emerging manufacturers move toward scalable commercial production. Plans include three commercial kitchens, a demonstration kitchen, cold and dry storage, office space, specialized capabilities for bottling, baking, and blending, an outdoor plaza, and a culinary garden. The project is expected to break ground in early 2027.

Education and workforce development are also embedded in the CIRC environment. Delgado Community College’s River City Site and Advanced Manufacturing Center are located onsite, offering training in welding, precision machining, industrial maintenance, logistics, marine diesel, mechatronics, and other high-demand fields. The state’s #2 ranked high school, Patrick F. Taylor Science & Technology Academy, is also located at CIRC, creating a direct connection to STEAM education and emerging talent.

CIRC Campus Master Plan

CIRC Center Exterior image provided by JEDCO.

The broader master plan envisions CIRC as a connected, resilient campus and a central hub within the larger Fairfield development on the West Bank. Plans pair approximately 228 developable acres with 118 acres of open space, including more than five miles of trails, a park, nature preserves, and green and blue streets that integrate stormwater management, natural landscapes, and mobility. The result is a distinctive environment designed for the companies and people who will call CIRC home.

CIRC is approximately 25 minutes from Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport and downtown New Orleans, with close access to Highway 90, Interstate 10, Avondale Global Gateway, and the broader Gulf South transportation network. The property is located within the federal levee protection system.

JEDCO and Alario Sports Complex image provided by JEDCO.

A Long-Term Investment

While the CIRC name is new, the property has been part of Jefferson Parish’s economic development plans for more than 25 years. In 2000, Churchill Park emerged from the original Jefferson EDGE, Jefferson Parish’s long-term economic development strategic plan. Since then, JEDCO and its partners have invested in infrastructure, attracted education and workforce institutions, and adapted the property’s strategy as the regional economy evolved.

“For more than two decades, Jefferson Parish has invested in Churchill as part of a long-term commitment to economic growth on the West Bank and across our parish,” said Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng. “CIRC builds on that foundation and reflects the progress JEDCO and its partners have made in preparing this property for its next chapter. We are proud to support a development that can attract new investment, create opportunities for our residents and strengthen Jefferson Parish for years to come.”

The development is also part of broader regional efforts to attract business investment and support the expansion of existing companies. Its location within 20 miles of 13 universities provides another potential resource for companies interested in research collaborations and academic partnerships.

“The Churchill property has long represented one of Greater New Orleans’ most significant opportunities for business growth and investment,” said Michael Hecht, President & CEO of Greater New Orleans, Inc. “The CIRC identity better captures the full potential of this 480-acre campus, a place where companies can access talent, infrastructure and the space they need to grow over the long term. As we compete for new investment and help existing companies scale, CIRC strengthens the range of opportunities we can offer businesses looking to build their future in Greater New Orleans.”

The launch of the Churchill Innovation & Research Campus brand includes a new website, updated campus signage and marketing materials, and expanded business recruitment efforts targeting companies, developers, site selection consultants, and investment partners.