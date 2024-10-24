JEDCO to Host Seminar on Federal Wage and Hour Law

Avondale, La. (press release) – There is still time to register for the upcoming seminar on the Federal Wage and Hour Law, hosted by JEDCO and the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce. This event aims to help businesses navigate the complexities of the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), which has impacted businesses nationwide for over 65 years. Many companies find the regulations confusing, and failing to comply can result in significant financial penalties. The FLSA is currently the most frequently litigated law in the country, and recent changes have increased the risks for businesses.

Experts Fred Preis and Rachael Jeanfreau will lead the seminar, breaking down key legal requirements and offering strategies for establishing a preventive plan to safeguard your company. Participants will learn about the history of the Federal Wage and Hour Law, the basics of legal requirements, common claims, proposed changes by the Biden administration, and the consequences of violations.

The seminar will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 9-10:30 a.m. at the JEDCO Conference Center, located at 701A Churchill Parkway, Avondale, LA 70094. The event costs $10, which includes a hot breakfast, and is open to all businesses and entrepreneurs. Attendees are encouraged to register online in advance by clicking here.