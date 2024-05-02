JEDCO to Host Economic Development Week Events

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Next week (May 6-10), the Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission will join hundreds of economic development organizations around North America to reflect on the collective achievements of economic developers and their contributions to communities around the world. Sponsored locally by Avondale Global Gateway, JEDCO’s celebration of Economic Development Week will create unique opportunities to educate and engage with the Jefferson Parish business community.

The International Economic Development Council created Economic Development Week in 2016 to recognize the work that economic development organizations and professionals do in their communities. IEDC celebrates Economic Development Week every year, highlighting the programs, best practices and exceptional individuals that positively impact life in their communities. In just a few years the event has become one of the most widely recognized awareness weeks of its kind, validating the work of the economic development profession.

JEDCO has organized seminars and networking events to generate meaningful discussions, build relationships, and answer pressing questions about doing business in Jefferson Parish.

- Sponsors -

All events are made possible through the partnership of local businesses. Sponsors include Avondale Global Gateway, Drago’s Seafood, and ECS Limited.