JEDCO Sees Major Economic and Workforce Wins in 2025

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

KENNER, La. — The Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission (JEDCO) marked one of its most consequential years during its 2025 Annual Luncheon on Dec. 4, drawing roughly 480 elected officials, business leaders and statewide partners. Hosted at the Pontchartrain Civic and Convention Center and presented by Gulf Coast Bank & Trust, the event highlighted a

KENNER, La. — The Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission (JEDCO) marked one of its most consequential years during its 2025 Annual Luncheon on Dec. 4, drawing roughly 480 elected officials, business leaders and statewide partners.

Hosted at the Pontchartrain Civic and Convention Center and presented by Gulf Coast Bank & Trust, the event highlighted a year shaped by major investments, new economic development activity and broad cross-sector collaboration.

“This has been one of the most extraordinary years in JEDCO’s history. From major investments and industry expansions to transformative redevelopment and collaborative partnerships, we’ve seen momentum across every corner of Jefferson,” said Jerry Bologna, JEDCO President and CEO. The progress we celebrated at this year’s luncheon reflects not only the strength of our business community, but the shared commitment of our regional partners who work with us every day to move Jefferson Parish forward."

Major Projects and Economic Milestones

The luncheon also underscored the level of coordination among regional and statewide partners in advancing major economic wins.

“The 2025 JEDCO Annual Luncheon panel discussion demonstrates how closely aligned our state, regional, and local partners are in driving economic growth,” said Michael Hecht, GNO Inc. President & CEO. “When we coordinate our priorities — from workforce and business development to innovation and infrastructure — we strengthen every community in Louisiana. JEDCO, GNO, Inc. and LED have worked in lockstep to create conditions for long-term economic success. This is a powerful example of what’s possible when we move forward with a shared vision for a more competitive and prosperous region.”

UBE Corporation

JEDCO recorded several large-scale investments that expand the parish’s industrial footprint, including UBE Corporation’s groundbreaking on its first U.S. manufacturing facility — a $500 million project that will produce lithium-ion battery components and support the national electric-vehicle supply chain.

RNGD

The parish also saw significant growth from RNGD, which opened a $25 million headquarters and 14-acre campus, adding 130 new jobs, retaining 265 existing positions and building a 25,000-square-foot Training Academy to support construction workforce development.

Reily Foods

Jefferson Parish strengthened its position as a business hub with Reily Foods’ decision to relocate its corporate headquarters to Elmwood, retaining 500 jobs.

Amazon

In the logistics sector, Amazon launched Louisiana’s first Same Day Delivery facility in Jefferson Parish, a 150,000-square-foot operation already employing 80 people.

Design District

JEDCO formalized the 320-acre Design District, giving design-focused companies access to specialized loans and the Restoration Tax Abatement program.

Grand Isle Jewels

To support emerging industries, JEDCO launched Grand Isle Jewels, a brand promoting off-bottom oyster farmers on Grand Isle. The effort helped secure a partnership with national distributor Inland Seafood and earned recognition at a national seafood summit.

At the luncheon, JEDCO hosted a “Shuck n’ Tell” raw bar where five Grand Isle oyster farmers shared insights into their operations and served oysters harvested fresh from the Gulf. The tasting was supported by Blue Plate Creamy Cocktail Sauce.

Strategic Campus Development at Churchill

At the 480-acre Churchill campus, JEDCO advanced long-term development priorities: securing funding for two new roads, preparing an RFQ for a hotel, supporting redevelopment of the Alario Sports Complex to draw youth sports tourism and completing a new brand and marketing strategy expected to debut next year.

Eskew Dumez Ripple - Food + Beverage Incubator

JEDCO also selected Eskew Dumez Ripple to design the upcoming Greater New Orleans Food + Beverage Incubator, which will offer commercial kitchen space and technical resources for culinary entrepreneurs.

Continued Momentum in 2026

The luncheon closed with a look toward 2026, as JEDCO leaders emphasized continued collaboration with parish, regional and statewide partners to build on this year’s economic and workforce gains. As an independent but complementary arm of Jefferson Parish government, JEDCO's focus remains on strengthening a resilient, equitable and competitive local economy through job creation, entrepreneurship, innovation and sustained investment.

"We’re proud of how far we’ve come, and even more excited about the opportunities ahead,” said Bologna.