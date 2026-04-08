JEFFERSON PARISH, La (press release) – On Wednesday, April 8, the Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission (JEDCO), in partnership with U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. and Greater New Orleans, Inc., announced a major funding milestone and unveiled architectural designs for the Greater New Orleans Food & Beverage Incubator, a transformative project taking shape on the Churchill campus.

Through the efforts of Senator Cassidy, JEDCO secured a $3.65 million federal earmark, bringing the total project funding to $8.7 million, which includes prior investments from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA), Louisiana Economic Development (LED), Jefferson Parish Council, and the JEDCO Development Corporation.

Designed to support food and beverage entrepreneurs across Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast, the incubator will be a first-of-its-kind resource in Jefferson Parish and the only major wholesale food production incubator in the Greater New Orleans region. The project serves a critical need for the area. A USDA-funded needs assessment confirmed a significant regional gap in access to commercial kitchen space and food production infrastructure, highlighting the importance of this project in supporting small business growth and innovation.

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Regional Food & Beverage Incubator Exterior

“People travel from around the world just for Louisiana’s food scene,” said U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. “By supporting this project, we’re supporting local businesses, creating jobs, and continuing a culinary legacy.”

In addition to the funding announcement, JEDCO also released a first look at the architectural renderings of the 12,000+ square-foot facility. Designed by Eskew Dumez Ripple, the Greater New Orleans Food & Beverage Incubator aims to serve the specific needs of small food and beverage entrepreneurs.

The facility will feature:

Three commercial kitchens and one demonstration/teaching kitchen

FDA-licensed production space

Equipment for bottling, baking, blending, and general production

Dry, cold, and freezer storage

Loading dock and access road for distribution

Outdoor plaza and culinary garden

In addition to providing affordable access to high-quality production space, the incubator will offer wraparound business support, including food safety training, licensing guidance, technical assistance, seminars, and access to financing.

“This project signals JEDCO’s commitment to the food and beverage industry,” said Jerry Bologna, JEDCO President and CEO. “With this additional federal investment, we are accelerating our ability to deliver a world-class resource that empowers entrepreneurs to launch, grow, and scale food and beverage businesses right here in Jefferson Parish. This incubator will remove barriers, unlock innovation, and create new pathways for economic growth across our region. We are tremendously grateful for Senator Cassidy’s support of this project and the meaningful impact it will have on our community.”

Regional Food & Beverage Incubator Interior Designs

The incubator is expected to support a wide range of businesses, from early-stage food startups to established companies looking to expand production, while strengthening the region’s food economy and supply chain.

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“This project represents the kind of strategic, collaborative, delicious investment that drives regional economic growth,” said Michael Hecht, GNO, Inc. President and CEO. “By providing the infrastructure and support needed to scale food and beverage businesses, we’re helping to strengthen one of Southeast Louisiana’s most culturally significant and economically promising industries.”

With capital funding now secured, JEDCO is turning its attention toward building out the incubator’s programming and operations. The organization is actively seeking partners, sponsors, and supporters to help fund scholarships, educational programming, and ongoing services that will ensure the incubator is accessible and impactful for businesses of all sizes.

JEDCO plans to break ground on this project in the fall of 2026 with operations planned to begin in 2028.