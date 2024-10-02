JEDCO Secures Grant for New Orleans Food & Beverage Incubator in Churchill Park

AVONDALE, La. (press release) – The Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission (JEDCO) joined federal, state and local officials in Churchill Technology and Business Park to celebrate the first step in building a Food & Beverage (F&B) Incubator in Jefferson Parish on Wednesday, Oct. 2. JEDCO received $4.2 million in grant funding for the design, engineering, and construction of a 15,000 square-foot facility, fulfilling a critical need in Southeast Louisiana.

The United States Economic Development Administration awarded JEDCO $2 million for the project. JEDCO also secured an additional $2.2 million in matching dollars through the Jefferson Parish Council, Louisiana Economic Development and the JEDCO Development Corporation, JEDCO’s financing arm. Located in Churchill Technology and Business Park, the Greater New Orleans Food & Beverage incubator will include three commercial kitchens, demonstration and training space, offices, and storage space, including cold storage.

Once constructed, entrepreneurs and small business owners in the F&B industry will be able to rent dedicated space for food production. Tenants will have exclusive access to kitchen equipment, storage and loading space as well as technical support in programming, mentorship, and marketing. There will be comprehensive resources and guidance to help entrepreneurs start up and maintain their businesses in the region.

“Businesses within the food & beverage space are major economic drivers for Jefferson Parish. This project further lends to our dynamic economic landscape and directly aligns with our focus on growing the Culinary Products industry, a major targeted cluster in the Parish’s long-term economic development strategic plan,” said JEDCO President and CEO Jerry Bologna in a press release. “Many of the area’s most iconic food manufacturers started as small, homegrown companies years ago. A regional food and beverage incubator will solidify Jefferson Parish as a destination for culinary manufacturing and innovation. More importantly, it will keep our best and brightest entrepreneurs operating in our community, creating southern Louisiana food and beverage startup success stories that can elevate Louisiana’s brand on a global scale.”

“The U.S. Economic Development Administration is proud to support JEDCO and the Food & Beverage Incubator,” said EDA Economic Development Representative Robert Peche. “EDA works closely with local communities to support place based economic growth. The Greater New Orleans Food & Beverage Incubator will drive economic growth in the region, create jobs, and support a stronger, more resilient regional economy.”

Food, beverage and culinary-related businesses make up a billion-dollar industry in Greater New Orleans, creating nearly 7,000 area jobs and generating $578.8 million in earnings. The new project is expected to generate approximately 55 new construction and engineering-related jobs and will retain 420 food and beverage industry-related jobs in the region. Based on industry estimates, the project is expected to bring in more than $66.2 million in private investment.

“Louisiana’s food is the best in the world and this incubator will help keep it that way,” said United States Senator Bill Cassidy. “Chefs and caterers will use its kitchen space to serve new clients. They’ll grow their businesses and add to our culinary legacy.”

“This new facility is a testament to what partnerships at the local, state and federal level can achieve to expand and diversify the state’s economy,” said LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois. “The food and beverage incubator leverages one of our state’s most valuable cultural traditions to create opportunities for business innovation. That’s how you position Louisiana to win.”

Through a $25,000 USDA planning subgrant via Greater New Orleans, Inc. (GNO, Inc), JEDCO and the Louisiana Small Business Development Center (LSBDC) conducted a robust Needs Assessment to determine the demand for an F&B Incubator. The organizations met with dozens of F&B companies, entrepreneurs, supply chain partners, and key industry players. The results were clear: there was a significant and critical need for commercial kitchen space and technical assistance to successfully operate and grow.

“This project will fill a significant void in the region,” said Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng. “Greater New Orleans and Jefferson Parish have long been a hub for food and beverage businesses, ranging from major manufacturers to successful startup companies. The construction of the incubator will allow us to keep serving and supporting the vibrant, innovative industry that drives much of our economic success.”

“This is a substantial win for the West Bank and will serve as a catalyst for future economic growth for the West Bank,” said District 3 Councilman Byron Lee. “On behalf of the entire Parish Council, we are honored to support such a significant economic project aimed at fueling new business and creating countless jobs, investment, and major exporting opportunities for the area in the process.”

“The GNO Food and Beverage Incubator is a foundational investment in the future of our region’s burgeoning food and beverage industry,” said Michael Hecht, President and CEO of Greater New Orleans, Inc. “As the only facility of its kind in Southeast Louisiana, this incubator will provide food entrepreneurs with the resources they need to scale and thrive in Jefferson and Louisiana. The combination of commercial kitchen space, technical support, and mentorship fills a gap in the market and strengthens the ecosystem to power one of the region’s most iconic industries.”

The Food & Beverage Incubator will serve as a key anchor tenant in Churchill Technology and Business Park, a 480-acre site ripe for development on the West Bank of Jefferson Parish. Envisioned to be a vibrant, mixed-use business destination, Churchill Park embraces resilient, sustainable design and complements the area’s recreational amenities. Churchill Park’s current tenants include JEDCO, the JEDCO Conference Center, the top performing Patrick F. Taylor Science and Technology Academy, and Delgado Community College River City Campus and Advance Manufacturing Center. At the height of development, the site will serve as a connected campus of corporate offices, research laboratories, higher education and workforce training, hotel, and residential development that blends seamlessly into the area’s natural beauty and offerings.

Construction is expected to begin in 2025.