JEDCO Releases 5-Year Jefferson EDGE 2030

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission (JEDCO) has announced the release of Jefferson EDGE 2030, a five-year strategic plan outlining priorities for economic development, workforce growth, and quality-of-life investments in Jefferson Parish.

The plan was developed through a year-long planning process that engaged more than 90 stakeholders from government, business, education, and community organizations and outlines proposed strategies for the parish’s next phase of economic development.

EDGE 2030

Building on strong recent economic development performance, Jefferson EDGE 2030 highlights the parish’s location (proximity to the airport, port, river, interstate network), infrastructure strengths and demographic diversity as key assets.

The plan outlines six priority areas to guide Jefferson Parish’s competitiveness over the next five years:

Industry Ecosystem Development: Strengthening high-growth sectors such as energy, food and beverage, healthcare, and manufacturing through initiatives including Churchill Park and the Food & Beverage Incubator.

Talent Development, Attraction and Retention: Expanding career pathways and local hiring through partnerships with Jefferson Parish Schools, Delgado Community College, and major employers.

Place-Based Development: Encouraging redevelopment of underutilized sites, addressing infrastructure needs, and supporting mixed-use projects across the parish.

Business Climate Improvements: Streamlining permitting processes, supporting insurance-mitigation programs, and maintaining business-oriented regulatory frameworks.

Regional Positioning: Coordinating marketing and business-attraction efforts within the Greater New Orleans region and highlighting Jefferson Parish’s role in the regional economy.

Organizational Effectiveness: Expanding JEDCO’s internal capacity, data tools, and resources to support long-term implementation of the plan.

“Jefferson Parish is poised for unprecedented opportunity,” said JEDCO President and CEO Jerry Bologna. “Over the next five years, this new iteration of the Jefferson EDGE will guide our efforts to accelerate industry growth, strengthen our workforce, and create vibrant places that attract and retain talent. We commend the many stakeholders who helped shape this next five-year vision. Together, we will position Jefferson Parish among the nation’s premier communities for business and quality of life.”

JEDCO Infrastructure, Redevelopment and Implementation

First adopted in 2000, the Jefferson EDGE has served as a long-term planning framework for economic development initiatives in the parish. Earlier iterations helped establish groundwork for projects such as the 480-acre Churchill development site.

According to JEDCO, earlier EDGE planning efforts supported or aligned with major infrastructure and redevelopment initiatives, including:

the approximately $1B Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport terminal and related roadway and stormwater improvements;

redevelopment of the former Avondale Shipyard into Avondale Global Gateway, which has attracted more than $100M in investment with additional private investment projected;

revitalization efforts in the Fat City neighborhood;

creation of an umbrella brand for off-bottom oysters cultivated in Grand Isle; and

building on the Jefferson Parish Housing Stock Enhancement Strategic Plan and subsequent neighborhood revitalization programs.

The Jefferson EDGE 2030 aims to build on recent economic development activity, including corporate relocations, growth in the parish’s energy sector, and continued development at Churchill Park. JEDCO said the plan is aligned with state, regional, and local economic development priorities.

“The success of Jefferson Parish has always been rooted in partnership,” said Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng. “EDGE 2030 represents a unified commitment between Jefferson Parish government, JEDCO, and our community to pursue transformative projects that expand opportunities for every resident. This plan will help us tackle challenges head-on, strengthen our business climate, and build a more resilient and competitive parish for generations to come.”

JEDCO said Jefferson EDGE 2030 will be implemented in partnership with Jefferson Parish Government, Greater New Orleans, Inc., Louisiana Economic Development, educational institutions, private-sector leaders, and community organizations. Progress will be tracked through a measurement framework focused on external economic indicators and internal performance metrics.

The plan was developed with strategic support from Trepwise and Fourth Economy. It was approved by the JEDCO Board of Commissioners and adopted by the Jefferson Parish Council as the parish’s official economic development strategic plan.